CQUni slashes Mackay jobs in COVID-19 cost cut

CQUNIVERSITY has slashed 21 jobs from its Mackay campuses as part of sweeping resignations to counter the economic impacts of COVID-19.

This number, incorporating a mix of professional and academic staff, was part of a total of 182 staff requests for voluntary separation from its Queensland campuses.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp said the university would also close its Sunshine Coast, Yeppoon and Biloela sites this year.

However, it would not consider any forced staff separations until details of a sector-wide negotiation between Australian universities and the National Tertiary Education Union were finalised.

“COVID-19 has caused businesses of all kinds to rethink their operations to ensure their long-term sustainability, which is exactly what we are doing,” Professor Klomp said.

He said the Noosa, Yeppoon and Biloela delivery sites simply didn’t have the on-campus student numbers or future growth prospects post-COVID-19.

“While our on-campus activities in Yeppoon and Biloela are minimal, we have options in place for improved online delivery, and on-site training for local high school students studying VET courses,” Professor Klomp said.

He said the cost reduction measures announced, as well as those already realised, would recover almost $28 million annually for the university.