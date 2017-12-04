CQUni student determined not to be another statistic

CAREER CHANGE: CQUniversity student Margaret Neill-Ballantine is determined to finish her nursing degree and fulfill a career change.

MARGARET Neill-Ballantine has a strong passion not to become another statistic.

Ms Neill-Ballantine is a mature-age student studying her second term of her first year of Bachelor of Nursing at CQUni and has vowed she won't be another student not to finish their degree.

"Study comes first in my life, I guess it is where your priority is,” she said.

According to CQUni data, half of Ms Neill-Ballantine's classmates won't graduate with her.

Studying as a mature age student, Ms Neill-Ballantine said age could have something to do with it.

"I would say age has something to do with it,” she said.

"Some people may not value university as much as a mature age student.

"Or maybe it is not their decision; their parents have just said they have to go to university.

"Some of them don't know what they want to study either.

"And young people like to have a social life, I don't.”

Ms Neill-Ballantine has seen first-hand other students not committed to their studies.

"I have heard of people not studying, just doing assignments,” she said.

"Which is my line of study in nursing is crazy, you have people's lives in your hands, I would like to know what I am doing.”

Ms Neill-Ballantine had a background in the Army for seven years, worked in administration and business before more recently moving on to Personal Training with a pre and post-natal focus when she looked into nursing.

"There was already a lot of trainers in the industry, some not so much qualified in the right way and I was looking into how I could be better qualified,” she said.

"The more I looked into nursing, the more I loved it and it's the same now I am studying, I am loving it.”

Having a few decades of life experience behind her before picking up study, Ms Neill-Ballantine said she might not be as focused if she was to enrol in full-time study as a young adult.

"I do regret not studying earlier but I don't think I would have been in the same mindset,” she said.

"I would love to be earning money in a career but everything happens for a reason.”

Since studying at CQU, Ms Neill-Ballantine said she has found the lecturers and staff more than helpful.

"Lots of help, there is more than you can imagine,” she said.

"I have had staff call me and ask if I need help with anything and if I do, I can tell them.”

The national statistics demonstrated those in the medicine profession were the most likely to gain employment after graduation.

"I'm not concerned, I think I will be able to pick up a job throughout my degree from a placement even,” Ms Neill-Ballantine said.