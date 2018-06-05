CQUni student lands Qld finalist spot for nursing work

Luke Sondergeld was nominated by the staff at CQUniversity for the Vocational Student of the Year award who taught him during his Diploma of Nursing

A SERIES of unfortunate medical events led to many trips to the emergency room, surgeries, and nights in hospital for Luke Sondergeld.

It was during his time in hospital where Luke had the chance to reflect on his love for medicine and ponder what his future role could be in the industry.

He noted that his stay was made bearable by the constant attention paid to him by the nurses.

It prompted him to investigate what it took to become a nurse.

Shortly after his interest was sparked, the time and funds became available for him to study so he took the leap and enrolled with CQUniversity.

Now Luke has been nominated and shortlisted as a finalist for the Vocational Student of the Year award as a part of the 57th Queensland Training Awards.

Seven finalists from the Keppel region are among those vying for some of Queensland's top training gongs, with the finalists selected from a field of more than 840 nominations statewide.

The CQ Regional finals will be held in Mackay on July 21, with the state final in Brisbane on September 8.

Luke was nominated by staff at CQUniversity who taught him during his Diploma of Nursing.

He was selected based on his academic achievements and leadership.

The Rockhampton husband and father of three served on numerous university committees, founded the Diploma of Nursing Society, tutored other nurses who were having difficulty with some of the content, and at times assisted instructors with practical labs and theoretical instruction.

"It was a big surprise to be nominated, I never did the things I did for recognition or a pat on the back, I genuinely want to leave the places I have been better for the next generation,” Luke said.

"I firmly believe that we need to have a strong focus on what we leave behind and the legacy we create, we should not simply accept things for what they are but strive to improve them and make them better.

"Win or not, I am over the moon to simply be nominated.”

Luke first made his way to Rockhampton in 2014 after he finished up his service in the Royal Australian Navy.

"I am a bit of a nomad actually,” he said.

"I have a lot of family in the area, hence the move, and have spent many a summer holidaying and visiting over the years.”

Luke, who is a self-confessed geek "through and through”, has been working in the nursing industry since the start of this year and is currently taking his Bachelor of nursing after finishing his diploma.

"I am loving it, I couldn't imagine doing anything else,” he said.

"When I am not studying for my Bachelor of Nursing, or working as a surgical nurse, I enjoy table top gaming with friends and family, catching a movie, and unwinding.

"I also enjoy camping and fishing, and spending time with my wife and three beautiful children.”