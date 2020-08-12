CQUni student stars on popular dentistry podcast

HOSTING a podcast was a new challenge for Rockhampton Oral Health student Chloë Benedickter.

The CQUniversity student didn’t shy away and made the most of the chance to get connected with others in the sector, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chloë, with fellow students Emma-Kate Westaway and Britney Kilsdonk, featured on a recent episode of Brace Yourself, a podcast from the Australian Dental Students Association.

The three students shared their experience of study and preparing to work in the dental sector.

Chloë said she wanted a career she could grow in, and further her qualifications and skills.

“After being a Dental Nurse for so long, I’m eager to be the one to plan the care and what is best for my patients, and to become more hands-on to help people improve their health,” she said.

“Being in the industry, I realise how many people don’t take their oral health into account and how it affects their overall general well-being.”

Originally from England, Chloë moved from the Gold Coast to Rockhampton to take on further study in 2017.

Since then she has transferred from an Allied Health degree into the three-year Bachelor of Oral Health, as well as become an ADSA student representative, supporting events like RUOK Day and Dental Health Week.

She said the podcast was a challenge and something she had never done before.

“But I was happy I got to chat with such lovely people who I probably wouldn’t have spoken to otherwise,” she said.

“It also made me realise how much I enjoyed being a CQUni representative, and how much I was missing it with no events happening due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Doing the podcast was a great idea to stay connected with our ADSA members.”

Now back on campus at CQUniversity for Term 2, she said she was looking forward to completing placements that were put on hold due to COVID-19.

“Not being able to plan, and the uncertainty during lockdown was very distracting and challenging as I was in a great routine before lockdown,” she said.

“But I feel that COVID-19 has presented some unexpected positives for me as it has given me time to get in touch and reconnect with friends and family around the world.

“Hopefully, after graduation I’d like to gain experience in a practice – and then eventually, I’d love to go to Europe and open my own dental practice.”