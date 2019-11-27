CQUni student trades medicine for beauty

TRADING in medical journals for make-up brushes, Rockhampton CQUniversity graduate Pippa Collins is a world away from the career path she originally set out on, giving up on a life of medical for a beauty dream.

Ms Collins, 19, was studying a Bachelor of Medical Science at CQUni when she decided one day to turn her attention to her real passion – beauty therapy.

She is now working as a trainee beauty therapist at Revenge Hair and Beauty in Rockhampton.

“The training I received at CQUni has helped me prepare for working in the industry through its simulated salon experience where we were able to interact with clients,” she said.

For Ms Collins, studying beauty therapy was a rewarding experience.

“Be prepared to commit to your studies for a lot of hard work – that being said, it is such a rewarding feeling to have a client leave happy and feeling amazing after visiting your salon,” she said.

Pippa Collins

While Ms Collins has secured her future, there is concern over a statewide rise in unemployment in young adults under 25.

According to newly released figures, 14,700 fewer people aged under 25 now have jobs, despite the number of jobs across Queensland growing by more than 40,000 over the same period.

However, while Conus jobs data revealed Gold Coast, Ipswich and Brisbane suffered the greatest falls in youth job numbers since the start of the year, Central Queensland was one of the regions to experience growth.

The Queensland government has been working to tackle the issue by providing young people with skills through initiatives like free TAFE for Year 12 graduates and free training for certain apprentices aged under 21.

“Where there have been some pleasing falls in youth unemployment … the Palaszczuk Government knows there is always more to be done when it comes to helping young Queenslanders to find work,” Annastacia Palaszczuk’s spokesperson said.