Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Central Queensland University won big at the 2019 Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane. Pictured: Pro Vice-Chancellor for VET Operations and Growth, Peter Heilbuth and CQUniversity Provost for the Tertiary Education Division Professor Helen Huntly.
Central Queensland University won big at the 2019 Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane. Pictured: Pro Vice-Chancellor for VET Operations and Growth, Peter Heilbuth and CQUniversity Provost for the Tertiary Education Division Professor Helen Huntly.
News

CQUni takes home top QLD training award

Maddelin McCosker, maddelin.mccosker@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CQUniversity has been recognised as one of Queensland’s leaders in vocational education and training (VET) at a major state award ceremony.

The university was named the Large Training Provider of the Year at the 2019 Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane.

Taking home the win cements the university’s reputation as a leader in VET training and marks a significant milestone for the higher education provider, according to Vice-Chancellor and president Professor Nick Klomp.

“It is confirmation that Queensland’s only dual sector university, CQUuniverity, is delivering vocational education training that is high quality and relevant - to communities, employers and industry,” Professor Klomp said.

“This is an acknowledgment for all the years of hard work by our staff and it is a recognition that is well deserved.”

The win also shone a spotlight on the university’s achievements as a dual sector university, which saw an 82 per cent completion rate for units of competency in 2018, as well as the success of the VET in School program and business training program with Papua New Guinea.

CQUniversity also excelled at the Central Queensland Regional Training Awards with two CQUni-trained apprentices and trainees, Richard O’Brien and Toby Greenbury, winning their respective categories in July.

Other finalists in the Large Training Provider of the Year category included TAFE Queensland and the Australian Trade Training College Limited.

australian trade training college limited central queensland regional training awards central queensland university cqu cquni papua new guinea queensland training awards tafe tafe queensland vet vet training vocational education and training
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hammered: The inside story of the collapse of JM Kelly

    premium_icon Hammered: The inside story of the collapse of JM Kelly

    Business A good tradie retires with a new Landcruiser and an old cattle dog; very few swap the ute for a private jet, then see their empire crash and burn.

    80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

    premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

    Local Faces More than 1500 patrons rolled through the gates of the Thangool race club for a...

    Man in court after body found in house fire

    premium_icon Man in court after body found in house fire

    Crime A man has faced court accused of murder and arson

    UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

    News Bushfires under control but region stays on notice as conditions expected to worsen...