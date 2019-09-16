CQUni takes home top QLD training award

Central Queensland University won big at the 2019 Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane. Pictured: Pro Vice-Chancellor for VET Operations and Growth, Peter Heilbuth and CQUniversity Provost for the Tertiary Education Division Professor Helen Huntly.

CQUniversity has been recognised as one of Queensland’s leaders in vocational education and training (VET) at a major state award ceremony.

The university was named the Large Training Provider of the Year at the 2019 Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane.

Taking home the win cements the university’s reputation as a leader in VET training and marks a significant milestone for the higher education provider, according to Vice-Chancellor and president Professor Nick Klomp.

“It is confirmation that Queensland’s only dual sector university, CQUuniverity, is delivering vocational education training that is high quality and relevant - to communities, employers and industry,” Professor Klomp said.

“This is an acknowledgment for all the years of hard work by our staff and it is a recognition that is well deserved.”

The win also shone a spotlight on the university’s achievements as a dual sector university, which saw an 82 per cent completion rate for units of competency in 2018, as well as the success of the VET in School program and business training program with Papua New Guinea.

CQUniversity also excelled at the Central Queensland Regional Training Awards with two CQUni-trained apprentices and trainees, Richard O’Brien and Toby Greenbury, winning their respective categories in July.

Other finalists in the Large Training Provider of the Year category included TAFE Queensland and the Australian Trade Training College Limited.