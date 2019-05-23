Menu
GIVING BACK: Murray Smith of the Mens Shed and Kim Harrington, Associate Vice Chancellor for Rockhampton celebrate Volunteers Week
CQUni thanks shed volunteers

JANN HOULEY
23rd May 2019 6:00 AM
FOR someone like Murray Smith, who used to love boatbuilding, The Men's Shed is a vital source of company and support.

"Since I developed macular problems with my eyes, I can't do the physical work anymore,” said the retired accountant.

"I come along to have a yarn and a cup of tea.

There's a lot of blokes with health issues or just lonely who benefit from having somewhere to go in the community.”

There is also a women's auxiliary which organises the crafts side of the Men's Shed Association, which has almost a thousand venues around Australia.

CQUni has donated more land on its North Rockhampton campus to the group to build more sheds and facilities.

Now the volunteers have received certificates of thanks from the university as part of Volunteer's Week activities.

"CQUni provides in kind support to many different volunteer organisations from Men's Shed to Endeavour Foundation, and the Multicultural Association,” said Vice-chancellor for Rockhampton region, Kim Harrington.

"We also encourage every one of our staff to donate one day's service to the community each year.

"With about 1400 staff on this campus alone, that's a lot of giving back.”

CQUni students are also urged to volunteer as part of the Uni's community to their overall development.

"We help with connect with other people and recognise that the world doesn't function with people giving back.”

