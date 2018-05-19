CQUni to bring jobs to region through $260k project

Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia's Jed Matz, Dr Delwar Akbar and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan.

Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia's Jed Matz, Dr Delwar Akbar and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan. Peter Lawrence

MORE wealth, jobs and opportunities will be available for Central Queensland after the announcement the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia (CRCNA) will donate $259,000 to CQUniversity's perishable food export project.

The project will be focused on communicating with businesses including Austrade, Trade and Investment Queensland, and relevant government departments in the Northern Territory and Western Australia to provide more export opportunities to Asian countries.

Other stakeholders include Growcom, the Queensland Government (departments of State Development, Agriculture and Fisheries), Passionfruit Australia, and Tropical Pines Ltd.

CQUniversity researcher Dr Delwar Akbar, the project's chief backer, said it will build on a $10,000 CQUni-funded scoping study which has already identified gaps in the stages of processing, marketing, transport and exports.

"We know what we are growing but we also need to involve the other stages in the supply chain,” Dr Akbar said.

Dr Delwar Akbar and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan. Peter Lawrence

Rockhampton Regional Council contributed $4500 along with sourcing the right connections with China and Singapore to further study on logistics and business development.

A total of $676,000 of funding and in-kind support will be donated to the cause over the next two-and-a-half years.

The CRNA will invest $75 million of Commonwealth funds over the next 10 years to support industry-led research collaborations.

The funding will aim to remove barriers and improve supply and value chains for new and existing northern agricultural industries.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the project was just one of many that Council's Advance Rockhampton Economic Development team is pushing for the region.

"Council will focus on developing the international linkage between our region and China, which over the course of the next three years, will create a tangible platform for trade and investment,” Mayor Strelow said.

"We will look at how we can increase our market access, develop supply chain efficiencies and create the right environment that allows us to provide better access for local producers to export to Asia.”