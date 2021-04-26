CQUni to help farmers discover new innovations at Beef 21

Farmers can receive guidance on the types of technology they should consider for their business structure with CQUniversity offering a simple ‘Agri-Tech Check’ service at Beef Australia next month.

CQUniversity Precision Livestock Management team leader, Associate Professor Mark Trotter, said it could be difficult for producers and researchers to keep up-to-date with the wide variety of new innovations coming onto the market and differentiate between those technologies that looked exciting, and those that would make difference to their business.

Dr Trotter said producers in the market for new agtech at Beef 2021 should make the CQUniversity trade stand their first stop so they could gain independent guidance on the types of products to research and the right questions to ask of sales reps.

“By taking the five-minute Agri-Tech Check, cattle producers will be provided with an objective guide to the range of technologies available that may be of value to their business,” he said.

“The report provided is not designed to tell producers what to purchase, but where to look next and what questions to ask to ensure they find the right equipment to help achieve their business objectives.”

He said before producers got caught up in the rush to purchase a new innovation, they should ask themselves whether this type of technology would help them make decisions that increased production, reduced costs, increased the price received or improved farm sustainability.

“If the answer is ‘no’ to these questions, then it’s time to think again and find a different focus area within your business for your agtech investment,” he said.

CQUniversity developed the survey – the Agri-Tech Check – to help producers focus on what technology to introduce or upgrade within their business.

After taking the five-minute survey, producers are provided with a customised report to guide their product research while at the event.

The CQUniversity trade stand will also feature research grade and commercially available sensors which are used in industry-funded research trials into genetic evaluation, grazing behaviour and calf-loss causes.

“CQUni is working with both producers and technology companies to evaluate and improve these sensor systems so they stand up to the rigours of real-world production systems and provide the crucial information producers need to make more informed and timely decisions,” Dr Trotter said.

“The other challenge producers face is how to connect different types of agri-technology, each designed to serve a different purpose.

“CQUni will be demonstrating how to bring these systems together for whole of herd, property or business management goals during the Beef Australia property tour to Belmont Research Station on May 6.”

The Agri-Tech Check is available at CQUniversity’s trade stand at site R4 at Beef Australia.

To purchase tickets for the Belmont Research Station property tour, visit www.beefaustralia.com.au.

