CQUni upgrades Rocky City campus, with big plans for future

WHILE plans for a $15 million super campus are on hold, CQUniversity have confirmed they won't be neglecting the former CQ TAFE centre in Rockhampton city.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Scott Bowman told The Morning Bulletin parts of the city campus were being refurbished while the university started the process of developing "comprehensive masterplans” for the future of both Rockhampton campuses.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the university planned to close the Canning St campus and create a "state-of-the-art” training centre with a kitchen, restaurant and hair and beauty salons at North Rockhampton.

However, the plans were put on hold after concerns from the community and staff, including the Queensland Teachers Union.

Prof Bowman said the materplans would "map out the long-term vision for the delivery of training, education and research in the region” and nothing would be decided about the future of the city campus until those plans were finalised.

In the past few months, CQUniversity has started to plan and deliver refurbishments to some city campus facilities.

"This includes for example, upgrades to the facilities at Willby's Training Restaurant, and the purchase of new equipment for our trades courses,” Prof Bowman said.

"The University believes there is a lot of potential moving forward to further invest in both sites, making them vibrant hubs for the whole community to use.

"CQUniversity has a vision to make the city campus a hub that is truly connected with the local community due to its proximity to the CBD, local industry and the hospital.

"What's more the university is also very supportive of the Rockhampton Regional Council's plans for the CBD precinct and the planned cultural hub, of which CQUniversity is looking to have a key presence in.

"The university will continue to support the local Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounding communities through investment in exciting new facilities, new courses and research.”