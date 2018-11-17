CQUni Vice Chancellor recognised for successful career

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Prof Scott Bowman was this week recongised for his years of work at the university.

AFTER more than 10 years as vice-chancellor of CQUniversity, it seems fitting that in his final months in the position Professor Scott Bowman was recognised for his leadership at the university.

Nominated by staff at the university, Prof Bowman this week was awarded one of three Sir John Storey Outstanding Intentional Leader Awards.

Finishing up in his role at the end of this year, Prof Bowman will be spending his time travelling the world with his wife, Anita.

Speaking to ABC Capricornia, Prof Bowman said he was sad to leave a job he had loved for so long, but was excited for the future.

"I think it is going to be very difficult (to leave),” he said.

"I did get a bit down mid year thinking about walking away from this place and the people I work with are more than just work colleagues, they are real friends.”

Receiving recognition for his work at the university at the end of his career has been a somewhat bittersweet moment for Prof Bowman.

"It's really nice coming at this point in my career because I will be finishing my working career at the end of the year, so it is a really nice accolade to get,” he said. "It's nice to know that I was nominated by people at the university.”

When he won the award, Prof Bowman was quick to say that the work he had accomplished over the years was because of the staff he had worked with.

"I think that you can only win one of these awards if you've got really good people around you and I am really lucky at the university,” he said.

"We've got an incredible team right across the university.

"I'm not sure I am a very good manager to be honest, but I think there are two aspects so there's leadership and management and I think I have always found the leadership aspect much more exciting than the management aspect.

"I am very lucky that we've got some very good managers as well who basically clear up all of the chaos I leave in my wake.

"It sounds like a cliche that the award is for the whole university but it is, because if we didn't have good people it wouldn't be a successful university, and I wouldn't be a successful leader and manager.”