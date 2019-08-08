CQUni Village Festival revs up for this weekend

Popular act 8 Ball Aitken will be on the main stage on Sunday.

Popular act 8 Ball Aitken will be on the main stage on Sunday. Photo Contributed

THE Capricorn Coast is gearing up for a mammoth weekend as this year's CQUni Village Festival moves into full swing with activities and events planned across the region.

Village Festival chairman Phil Henry said this event would be more inclusive and more active than ever seen since its inception in 2003.

"The festival will be spread across multiple venues on the coast, including free events on Yeppoon Foreshore, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, the Strand, Yeppoon Little Theatre, Salt, Yeppoon Town Hall, Emu Park Town Hall, Queen Street Hall, Mill Gallery, the Lagoon Precinct and Keppel Bay Marina,” Mr Henry said.

"We have a huge line-up of talent including rising stars Kingswood and headliners the Hoodoo Gurus joining us for an action-packed weekend.

"We have the likes of Loose Bricks, Lily and King, Kate Mahood, Dave Flower, Caroline Trengrove, 8 Ball Aitken, Indigo Electric and the Ruse playing just to name a few.

"There are also many local musicians and artists performing and exhibiting across the Capricorn Coast.

"We have a dedicated space for the children with activities all weekend, including a karaoke competition, juggling, face painting, painting workshop and Sid the Seagull.

"Our main stage will be pumping all weekend and the various venues have top class acts ready to entertain, so there are options there for all tastes and ages.

"We also have our amazing Artbox installations for everyone to enjoy, an amazing exhibition of local artists at Mill Gallery, a movie night by Keppel Coast Flix and a Mega Market to be held on Sunday at Merv Anderson Park.”

Mr Henry said he highly recommended people go to the CQUni Village Festival website, Livingstone Shire Council website or grab a copy of last week's Capricorn Coast Mirror to get the full program of events so you don't miss any of the excitement.

The Village Festival kicked off in style last Friday and Saturday nights with the Redfoot Cabaret at Yeppoon Town Hall with a further performance scheduled for Emu Park this Friday night with some tickets still available for purchase.

Children's program at the Lagoon Precinct

Saturday, August 10

9am-noon: Flow Fitness Yeppoon - Juggling/Hula Hoops lessons

6-8pm: Flow Fitness Yeppoon - Juggling/Hula Hoops lessons

9am-1pm: InspirexArt - Three 1-hour painting lessons

12.30-2pm: Okie Dokie Karaoke - Karaoke Competition

3.30-6pm: Okie Dokie Karaoke - Karaoke Competition

2.30-3.30pm: Kazoo's Concert

10am-2pm: Cancer Council - Sid the Seagull

Sunday, August 11

10am-1pm: Okie Dokie Karaoke - Competition Finals

2-4pm: Flow Fitness Yeppoon - Juggling/Hula Hoops Lessons

10am-2pm: Cancer Council - Sid the Seagull

There will also be Party Faces, a face painting stand, and rides a plenty