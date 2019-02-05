CQUni's changing of the guard

WELCOME: Emeritus Professor Scott Bowman (former CQUni Vice-Chancellor), and Professor Nick Klomp (new CQUni Vice-Chancellor)

WELCOME: Emeritus Professor Scott Bowman (former CQUni Vice-Chancellor), and Professor Nick Klomp (new CQUni Vice-Chancellor) contributed

Following his installation as CQUniversity's new Vice Chancellor Monday night, Professor Nick Klomp says he is "excited and humbled” to lead one of Australia's leading institutions.

Having spent over thirty years teaching around Australia and overseas, Professor Klomp says he's now focussed on "getting all aspects of the University firing”, from teaching to research and community engagement.

"There are people who simply wouldn't go to university if it wasn't for CQUniversity; that's how important it is to this region,” he said on his first day in office.

Professor Nick Klomp (new CQUni Vice-Chancellor) at his installation ceremony contributed

Professor Klomp says he'll miss the immediacy of teaching but his new role will him to allow great teachers and researchers across Australia to "get on with their jobs”.

"My role is to to get all the support the University requires to continue to grow, to offer new courses, to focus on research,” he said.

"Research brings in new knowledge and ensures our teaching is cutting edge.”

Professor Klomp, who lectured in the area of environmental sustainability, says the University will not shy away from difficult public debate such as that surrounding climate change and renewables.

"Like any University, we have to take a really active role in these discussions, even the more 'gnarly', multi-faceted topics,” he said.

Emeritus Professor Scott Bowman (former CQUni Vice-Chancellor), Professor Nick Klomp (new CQUni Vice-Chancellor) and current CQUni Chancellor John Abbott. contributed

He stressed the importance of evidence-based research in reaching a balance between productivity and sustainability.

"It's the University's role to provide independent advice and there are times that will agree with some people's personal philosophy,” he said.

"There are other times that will make people feel uncomfortable.”

"So long as its research is evidence-based, a good, bold, mature university can take that on the chin.”

Professor Klomp says CQUniversity has a proven track record in sending quality graduates out into industry and he looks forward to seeing generations of students thrive.

"That's what drives productivity and community growth,” he said.

Senator Matt Canavan has added his voice to the hundreds who wish outgoing Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman a happy retirement.

Opening ceremony of Professor Klomp's installation as Vice Chancellor of CQUniversity contributed

"Perhaps Scott's greatest achievement has been to successfully deliver growth for the university, while maintaining its open culture and regional focus,” the senator said.

He said that CQUniversity is one of the best regional universities in Australia, thanks to Mr Bowman's leadership in navigating the merger of CQUniversity with Central Queensland's TAFE campuses.

"This was a challenging exercise that has ultimately created a richer and stronger institution,” he said.

"Ultimately however, the test for any university is how it improves the lives of its students.

"CQUniversity continues to deliver excellent results on student satisfaction, with employment outcomes above the national average for Australian universities.

"This record is so important, particularly in promoting university education to both young regional and indigenous Australians.”