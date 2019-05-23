Menu
Vanessa Aguilara at CQUni's new design facilities
Jann Houley
CQUni's design department goes green

JANN HOULEY
23rd May 2019 4:00 PM
Vanessa Aguilar's half way through her second year of a digital media degree at CQUni's Rockhampton north campus so she's looking forward to getting a lot of use out if its new high-tech equipment.

"It's really exciting to be a part of it,” she said on Wednesday, trialling the green-screen facilities.

Ms Aguilara, who aims to become a graphic designer or animator, says access to world-class facilities will make "a really big difference”.

The new complex includes a production studio with a green-screen infinity wall, new cameras, professional lighting rigs, multi-camera switching equipment, and a teleprompter.

Other features include a 20-seat computer lab, a control room, a sound-recording booth, a video-editing suite, an equipment storeroom and a student lounge.

All this is designed to support Digital Media degree specialisations, available from 2020, in graphic design, interactive media, video production, and animation.　

"These facilities enable students to experience working in a professional studio, making them more industry-ready than ever before," says Digital Media associate lecturer Michelle Roberts.

"CQUni lecturers are now working to develop specialised workshops for both internal and external use in studio lighting, camera use, presenting with a teleprompter, sound mixing, live streaming, multi-camera switching, visual-effects production, virtual sets and more."

Dean of Education and the Arts, Professor Bill Blayney says "there has been significant interest from schools across the region in the new facilities and the opportunities that they provide for our local students".

"Similar facilities have been constructed at CQUniversity campuses in Brisbane, Mackay and Cairns."　

