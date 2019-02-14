CQUni's new arts course a success for students

ELISHA Habermann and Shelby Ward were among the first students to undertake the visual arts major of CQUniversity's Bachelor of Creative Arts degree last year, and already it has opened their eyes to the pathways the industry has to offer.

The pair, who are both in their second year of the three-year degree, have encouraged any budding artists, either already undertaking visual arts studies or new to the field, to consider broadening their horizons with the Bachelor of Creative Arts.

The course was introduced in 2016 as an innovative new course with majors in acting, contemporary dance, popular music or visual arts.

The Visual Arts major only started being taught last year.

"The decision to do the degree was a natural continuation from the vocational courses,” Ms Habermann said.

"It covers the basics, but it also has a lot of theory components which have been challenging, like modern art theory, enlightenment and avant garde.

"Theory is important if you want to move into an administrator role (ie a gallery curator or arts manager) but it's also good to have that theoretical background because it informs your knowledge and influences your own artistic practice.”

Ms Habermann said the practical aspects of the degree allowed her to try her hand at other art mediums, including printmaking and jewellery-making, but her ultimate aim was to become an art teacher.

"(My teacher) Patrick Connor is very proficient technically and the degree allows you to focus on your own project.”

Shelby Ward said the degree had allowed her to learn much more than the other vocational courses.

"I chose to undertake this degree because I was interested in furthering my education in Visual Art, as well as learning more about the collective arts industries,” she said.

"The course is going very well, as it has allowed me wider knowledge about the arts, as well as learning about new art forms and individualising my own art practice.

"The flexibility of the course has also allowed me to develop skills in jewellery making, an opportunity which I would not have had in other courses.”

CQUniversity Bachelor of Creative Arts