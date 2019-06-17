CQUniveristy law students admitted to the bar

(Back) CQUniversity law lecturer Anna Farmer, CQU law special adviser Wayne Jones, Casparus Schoeman, Justin French, (front) Adam Bressington, CQU school of Business and Law Dean Professor Lee Di Milia, Kimberl y West and Alana Murray outside the Rockhampton court house.

THE Supreme Court in Rockhampton was abuzz with pride and cheers on Friday as five CQUniversity law graduates were admitted to the bar.

Following in his father's footsteps, Adam Bressington was the first to be admitted... and slightly embarrassed.

As part of the procedure, a candidate is represented by an experienced lawyer who gives the judge some background about the future lawyer, sometimes using a quirky story or two to explain their character.

For young Mr Bressington, it was his father and principal solicitor of Bressington Solicitors Ken Bressington who put forward his son's case.

Mr Bressington Sr said his son, who is a St Brendan's College graduate, starting showing promising lawyer aspects when he was five years old.

"About the age of five, he sat his mother down and indicated he wished to negotiate the time he was to go to bed," he said.

Mr Bressington Sr also spoke of when his son, at age five, first met Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow, and how after meeting him at the office earlier that day, Mr Bressington Jr pointed out Justice Crow at the airport, telling his father it was "the bird man".

But it's not just the ability or desire to negotiate that Mr Bressington Sr thinks will contribute to his son becoming a good lawyer. It is also his empathic, caring nature.

Mr Bressington Sr said his son visited one of his 94-year-old clients every Tuesday at their nursing home.

Attributes highlighted in the other candidates included having a sense of humour, a desire to service the community, being a leader among peers and leading by example.

Emmaus College graduate and CQU Law graduate Kimberly West was described by Rockhampton Regional Council Co-ordinator Legal and Governance Allysa Brennan as having a working style that incorporates a sense of humour "that has the ability to turn the most serious situation into a light-hearted one".

Ms West works in the council's legal governance team.

CQUniversity law graduate and Rockhampton Regional Council employee Kimberly West after being admitted to the bar at Rockhampton court house on Friday.

Justice Crow noted both Mr Bressington Jr and Ms West had impressive grades in their university transcripts.

He said there was a great sense of pride that there were five CQU graduates being admitted to the bar that day.

Casparus Schoeman decided to be a lawyer after completing an engineering degree.

Barrister Scott Moon, who represented Mr Schoeman, said the South-African born CQU graduate moved to Australia when he was 21 and after finishing his engineering degree in 2014, he became an Australian citizen.

He said Schoeman then reassessed his career and started his law degree in 2015, and worked at Duffield and Associates Solicitors in 2016 as a clerk.

CQU Law Society secretary Justin French and past Livingstone Shire Council by-election candidate Alana Murray were also admitted to the bar on Friday.