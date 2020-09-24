CQUniversity and businesses network for economic recovery

CQUNIVERSITY will partner with Central Queensland businesses in an attempt to economically reinvigorate regional areas.

The university’s Reset and Recovery with Impact project will establish business networks meant to create jobs and do social good.

It will roll out in Central Queensland, Far North Queensland, and the Western Darling Downs

with $200,000 in funding from the Queensland Government.

Queensland Social Enterprise Council executive officer Elise Parups announced the project this month at CQUniversity’s Festival of Change event called Rise of the Regions.

“We know that for every dollar that’s invested in social enterprise, three dollars are generated in the community – and particularly in the regions, financial support systems make that growth possible,” she said.

Ms Parups said QSEC identified social and environmental problems in the three project regions and collaboration among businesses with social goals would help solve them.

CQUniversity Social Innovation Project Manager Steve Williams said CQUniversity would train employers interested in joining the enterprise.

“CQUniversity’s social innovation education has been invigorating our regions for the past five years,” he said.

“The Reset and Recovery with Impact project means we can support stakeholders to use a design lens to help social enterprises get started and maximise their impact for their community.”

QSEC Chair Emma-Kate Rose said the project was part of a mission to uncover how successfully businesses affect society in regional areas.

“We aim to link social enterprises with the support they need, bringing together the critical actors, investors and infrastructure services aimed at developing collaborative social enterprise responses,” she said.

Nearby groups that are part of the so-called CQ Social Enterprise Network include CPL Mylestones Garden Crew Equipment Project, Incredible Edibles, Ground Control, and Central Highlands Healthcare.

Reset and Recover with Impact is supported by Social Traders and Griffith University’s Yunus Centre, and state funding for it is through the Department of Employment and Small Business.