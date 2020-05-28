CQUniversity announces final plans for post-COVID-19 Recovery

CQUniversity has today announced the final proposed actions as part of its recovery plan, to reduce the University’s cost base in light of COVID-19 financial impacts.

In a message to all staff today, CQUniversity’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp, said that the University would now move ahead with the forced separation of 99 positions, to help the University achieve required long-term cost savings.

This follows previously announced measures including the implementation of a streamlined executive structure, a 20 percent pay cut for executive staff, pay freezes for other senior managers, closures of the Biloela, Noosa and Yeppoon delivery sites, and confirmation that CQUniversity had now accepted 197 voluntary staff separation applications.

Professor Klomp explained that the University Executive had considered all possible options to minimise job losses before proceeding with forced staff separations.

“This is a step we must take to ensure CQUniversity’s ongoing success and sustainability in the post-COVID-19 environment, which will include more domestic and international competition for students, and more providers offering new products online.

“I’d like to acknowledge the important contributions of every single staff member here at CQUniversity.

“Regardless of whether or not someone’s position will be a part of the University’s future, our people are an important part of the CQUniversity family, and their contributions have made a significant impact on our partners and communities,” said Professor Klomp.

Professor Klomp said CQUniversity was focused on its future sustainability including continued enhancement of its digital infrastructure, student experience, and curriculum delivery.

“COVID-19 is forcing all Australian universities and TAFEs to take stock of their current operations and chart a course to future sustainability.

“CQUniversity has led the sector in taking action quickly and decisively, and this will give us the edge in getting back on track to reach our recovery plan objectives.

“Our refocused organisational structure, and our continued renewal journey, will allow us to adapt to and meet the rapidly evolving needs of the students and communities we serve,” said Professor Klomp.

“Universities will play a critical role in the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by producing excellent graduates, delivering research outcomes, training workforces, and contributing to economic growth.

“To do this, universities must emerge as stronger, smarter, more agile institutions than ever before and I plan on ensuring that CQUniversity doesn’t just survive but thrives in these unprecedented times”.