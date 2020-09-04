Menu
Emma-Kate Westaway.
Education

CQUniversity gets top marks for dentistry courses

Timothy Cox
4th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
DESPITE coronavirus disruptions, new university rankings show CQUniversity’s Oral Health courses are among the best for teaching quality and student support.

The 2021 Good Universities Guide puts CQUniversity top of the class in dentistry for overall educational experience.

COVID-19 restrictions have meant Oral Health students were studying remotely, and clinic and external work placements were suspended.

Bachelor of Oral Health student Emma-Kate Westaway moved from the Sunshine Coast to Rockhampton to study Oral Health after working as a dental assistant for nine years.

She said she was glad to be able to get back into the clinic.

“The Health Clinic is awesome: it’s a fully functioning dental practice that actually serves members of the public, so all the students are really glad to be back,” Ms Westaway said.

“The initial uncertainty around how we would complete required clinic hours was quite stressful for everyone, but all our supervisors have been amazing supporting us through it.”

The Good Universities Guide also awarded CQUniversity’s Oral Health courses five stars for learning resources, student support, teaching quality, and overall educational experience.

Head of Course for Oral Health, Associate Professor Leonie Short, said practical experience was vital to the rating.

“The success of the course in Rockhampton is a testament to the dedicated teaching and support team, purpose-built clinical facilities and network of clinical supervisors in Brisbane, Ipswich, Caloundra, Toowoomba, Southport, Rockhampton and Emerald,” Ms Short said.

