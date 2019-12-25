CQUniversity helps those in need this Christmas

CQUniversity reps Danielle Kelly, Joanne Perry and Amanda Henderson with some of the donations.

CQUNIVERSITY’S Rockhampton and Yeppoon staff and students lent a helping hand to those in need this Christmas, donating toys, food and cash to help boost the Salvation Army’s Annual Christmas Toy and Food Appeal.

Donations included more than 20 boxes of new toys and food, as well as $200 worth of gift vouchers.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Joanne Perry said the Student Representative Council took over CQUniversity’s annual collection in 2017.

“We are proud to see the appeal continue to provide needed toys and food for the region,” Mrs Perry said.

The North Rockhampton campus’ Australia Post agency also won a service prize of $400 and chose to donate all the proceeds to the Salvation Army Christmas appeal.

The Salvation Army’s First Step recovery facilitator, Capricorn Region, Jenny Wayman, said the donations of toys and food were packed into Christmas hampers at the weekend and distributed to families in need within the region.

Mrs Wayman thanked CQUniversity and the SRC for the annual collection and said it was “extremely appreciated”.