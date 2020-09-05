CQUniversity hosting free online festival with expert panel

ONLINE EVENT: The Festival of Change is a free online learning festival, hosted by CQUniversity Australia, designed to celebrate and inspire changemaking.

IN their effort to celebrate and inspire changemaking, CQUniversity is once again hosting their free online learning festival, The Festival of Change.

Held annually since 2018, this year’s virtual festival will run between September 1 and 17.

As the world weighs the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Change will focus on opportunities to transform communities, grow resilience, and drive positive change.

Coming up this Tuesday, the festival will host a free hour-long lunchtime session called the Rise of the Regions expert panel.

The panel will delve into how regional Australia could ensure community, environmental and economic sustainability, as COVID-19, climate and social shifts transform our world.

Moderated by CQUniversity Vice-President Global Development Alastair Dawson, panellists bring a wide range of experience and viewpoints, including:

Amanda Cahill, Chief Executive Officer, Next Economy (Brisbane)

Author of What Queensland Wants, that shows the renewables sector in Queensland could create up to 50,000 new jobs.

Says regional areas are leading the nation in transitioning to sustainable economies and practices.

Wants government investment now in renewables sector to ensure Australia can reach net zero emissions by 2050.

John Rolfe, Professor of Regional Economic Development, CQUniversity (Rockhampton)

Resource economist based at CQUniversity Rockhampton.

Says Queensland must open borders and proactively manage COVID-19 risk to restart economy.

President of the Australasian Agricultural and Resource Economics Society.

Matt Steine, Chief Executive Officer, Smart Precinct NQ (Townsville)

Leading Smart Precinct NQ to drive innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the Townsville region in an effort to boost the local economy.

Former Director of Innovation at DFAT.

CQUniversity’s free Festival of Change continues until Thursday 17 September, with all online events open to the public, and designed to celebrate and inspire changemaking, as CQUniversity.

The first week of events focused on Bright Youth Futures, attracting nearly 200 participants from across Australia.

Open to anyone interested in positive social change, CQUniversity invites you to connect, discuss, imagine and learn at one of our free events.

Register now for exciting events featuring social change leaders, practical social innovation workshops, and storytelling sessions with inspiring changemakers from across Australia.

Festival of Change registration is free, for more information visit cqu.edu.au/festivalofchange