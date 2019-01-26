CQUniversity pioneer is Rocky's Citizen of the Year 2019

Pioneering CQUniversity academics (now retired) from the 'Institute' days and early decades, Emeritus Professor Errol Payne (Chemistry) and Emeritus Professor Kevin Fagg (Business) at the university's 25th anniversary celebrations.

SEVEN locals have had the honour of being Australia Day Award recipients for their outstanding efforts to enrich the lives of those around them.

Crowds enjoying the Australia Day celebrations at Kershaw Gardens on Saturday stopped to applaud the winners who help make our community such a great one to be part of.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the awards ceremony was always the highlight of Australia Day celebrations.

"Today we have had the pleasure of meeting some remarkable members of our community and awarding them for their valuable contributions," Mayor Strelow said.

"Whether it be in their local sporting clubs, through education, assisting with charities, local events, or for their time spent supporting those who might have fallen on hard times. Each person has made a positive impact, for which I, and many others, are truly grateful.

"I would like to commend all of our recipients and nominees for all that they have done in our community, and I congratulate our Citizen of the Year, Errol Payne, and Young Citizen of the Year, Blake Moore, for taking out the top honours."

Citizen of the Year, Emeritus Professor Errol Payne, was acknowledged for his commitment to education in the community, being one of the original people to establish what is now CQUniversity, in 1967.

Following a 38-year tenure with the University, Errol's list of achievements and his dedication to promote education still continues today through his work with the Australian Country Hospital Heritage Association, his time spent volunteering at the Heritage Village, and through the 'Errol and Berenice Payne's 50th Anniversary Scholarship' which he and his wife sponsor for future students studying the Bachelor of Science at CQU. Errol was also recently inducted as an Honorary Life Member of the Royal Australian Chemistry Institute.

Meanwhile, Young Citizen of the Year, Blake Moore, was congratulated for his contributions to the Rockhampton Touch Football Association where he is not only a highly successful competitor, but also an inspirational coach and referee.

Rockhampton's Blake Moore in action for the Queensland men's 20s team. CONTRIBUTED

Blake has been described as a humble and tremendously helpful person in every way. He assists and inspires younger players by coaching in the Junior Development program and helping with working bees. In early 2018 Blake represented Australia in the Under 20s men's division at the Youth World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and was also given the honour of being the Australian flag bearer.

2019 Australia Day Award Recipients:

Citizen of the Year Award: Errol Payne

Young Citizen of the year Award: Blake Moore

Community Service Award: Graham and Beth Hubbert

Community Initiative: Jenny Wayman

Community Initiative: Cassandra Donald

Sportsperson of the Year: Kaleb Christensen

Sports Official of the Year: Barbara Knowles