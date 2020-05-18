Menu
Vice Chancellor of CQ University Scott Bowman with Federal Minister for Education Christopher Pyne ,talk together at the announcement of the merger of CQ Tafe , with CQ Uni , which is a first for QLD , at the campus in Mackay , QLD
News

CQUniversity staff supporting vulnerable students

Mel Frykberg
18th May 2020 10:45 AM
CQUNIVERSITY staff and graduates have been rallying to support international students hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis – and the team of volunteers includes 2020 Outstanding Alumnus and business executive Sean O’Donnell.

The IT industry leader said the global pandemic was taking the worst toll on already-vulnerable people, and that mateship should inspire Australians to support them.

Mr O’Donnell joined other volunteers at CQUni Melbourne recently to unload five tonnes of food to help establish a campus food bank, available to nearly 3000 of CQUni’s international students living across the city.

Mackay Daily Mercury

