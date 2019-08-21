CQUniversity students graduating Thursday
About 170 other graduates, from undergraduate and postgraduate courses ranging from accounting and arts to management and midwifery, will cross the CQUniversity stage at 2pm tomorrow to receive their hard-earned parchments.
The Thursday afternoon ceremony will begin with a Welcome to Country by Robert Mann followed by a performance from the Darumbal Waru dancers.
It will conclude with the traditional turning of the tassel ceremony.READ: Tage's take on strategic business earns a PhD from CQUni READ: Soon-to-be Dr Daniels investigates women's successful study
Congratulations to all the graduates.
Certificate III in Business
Helena Kaye Kidd
Certificate III in Community Services
Mary-Anne Vergari
Certificate III in Education Support
Colleen Anne West
Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing)
Pamela Jackleen Giersing
Certificate IV in Training and Assessment
Charity Mudimu-Mtombo
Teanna Dell Ramsamy
Diploma of Arts
Nathan Sean O'Connor
Diploma of Business
Nyree Louise Johnson
Diploma of Information and Communication Technology
Shavon Cruz Nand
Diploma of Nursing
Kathryn Louise Baxter
Hayley Amber Coyne
Ebony Jane Evans
Kylie Elizabeth McAlister
Georgia Clair McDonagh
Amy Louise Moore
Hayden James Paterson
Ella Mae Peters
Katie Sherrie Sherwood
Laura Ashleigh Tyson
Cathryn Janette Watson
Kacey Shae Wilson
Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)
Shaye Ann Blanchfield
Joss Thomas Boyton
Ben Fraser Bruce
Axel John Cutts
Joshua Timothy Hinds
Angus Stuart Hughes
Alexander Kinsella
Daniel Patrick Lynch
Chandima Nilusha Kumari Managedara Arachchige
Lachlan James Milner
Andrea Catherine Perna
Christopher Jacob Pitcher
Ameet Manek Raniga
James Matthew Redman
Bradley James Scriha
Kyriah Willacy
Associate Degree of Education
Elaine Le Roux
Associate Degree of Human Services
Marmo Sonny Rhys
Associate Degree of Learning Management
Thomasina Fay Hill
Bachelor of Accounting
Esther Mary Cirson
Anthony Michael Hudson
Anna Jayne Ellen McPhee
Samantha Jane O'Brien
Bachelor of Accounting with Distinction
Breana May Chauntler
Tegan Jansen
Bachelor of Arts
Jessica Maggacis
Bachelor of Arts with Distinction
Taylor Louise Battersby
Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management and Accounting)
Danielle Hill
Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management)
Daniele Marie Barry
Rachelle Jane Kathleen Eastaway
Bachelor of Business (Management)
Cooper Braidyn Diplock
Bachelor of Business (Management) with Distinction
Nicole Louise Seeds
Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resource Management)
Yianni Kondilis
Melinda Peta McGuiness
Jemma Paige Watts
Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resource Management) with Distinction
Rebecca Marie Agius
Bachelor of Business (Management and Marketing)
Tyler John Barnes
Rebekah Grace Collins
Bachelor of Business (Marketing)
Madeline Rose Kovac
Bachelor of Business (Public Relations)
Teanna Dell Ramsamy
Bachelor of Digital Media
Justerina Memije Arriola
Jazmin-Marie Ann Burnham
Christopher Finlay
Bachelor of Digital Media with Distinction
Lauren Rae Gull
Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)
Madison Williams
Bachelor of Education (Secondary)
Josephine Taylor Beutel
Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences
Mitchell Bader Dare
Regina Angela Scott
Bachelor of Hospitality Management
Jing Sun
Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development) with Distinction
Thomas Michael Molloy
Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Application Development) with Distinction
Joel Daniel Smith
Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Network Security)
Patrick Colin Hay
Clinton Reece Stock
Bachelor of Information Technology (Network Security)
Douglas James Lindley
Bachelor of Laws
Alexandra Caitlin Edmonds
Marjorie Foley
Chloe Katri Greening
Zachary Thomas McGrath
Lachlan Graham Robertson
Bachelor of Laws with Distinction
Liana May Pritchard
Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology)
Carly Hebbard
Bachelor of Midwifery (Graduate Entry)
Brooke Louise Barnes
Melissa Cowley
Isabella Bronte Date
Allison Elizabeth Foskett
Bachelor of Midwifery (Graduate Entry) with Distinction
Amber Jae Collins
Jodie-Lee Nowland
Hayden Leonard Wilson
Tara Elise Wilson
Bachelor of Occupational Health and Safety
Jyla Jessaphette Mayor
Bachelor of Paramedic Science
Matthew Aaron Tencza
Bachelor of Professional Communication (Journalism)
Samantha Hughes
Bachelor of Property
Christie Leigh Greenhalgh
Rory Redmond Devereau O'Connor
Kathryn Celia Stickley
Bachelor of Psychological Science
Michael Gregory Cave
Sophie Elizabeth Howard
Bachelor of Science (Analytical and Molecular Science)
Cessil Grace-An Deorico
Bachelor of Science (Applied Biology) with Distinction
Shannon Kyle Crozier
Bachelor of Science (Applied Chemistry) with Distinction
Shae Taylor Marr
Bachelor of Science (Ecology and Conservation Biology) with Distinction
Glen Leslie McMahon
Bachelor of Accounting/ Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management) with Distinction
Georgia May Walker
Bachelor of Accounting/ Bachelor of Business (Management)
Chantelle Lynette Close
Bachelor of Construction Management (Honours)
Timothy David Kross
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil)
Joss Thomas Boyton
Daniel Mark Harris
Joshua Timothy Hinds
Angus Stuart Hughes
Daniel Patrick Lynch
Chandima Nilusha Kumari Managedara Arachchige
Andrea Catherine Perna
Ameet Manek Raniga
James Matthew Redman
Bradley James Scriha
Kyriah Willacy
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical)
Benjamin Michael Aldridge
Shaye Ann Blanchfield
Jaun-Paul Andries Jacobs
Jordan Jun Fei Lau
Lachlan John Millar
John David Surban Robinson
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical)
Ben Fraser Bruce
Axel John Cutts
Nicholas John Hayden
Alexander Kinsella
Lachlan James Milner
Myande Nyirenda
Christopher Jacob Pitcher
Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours)
Kelly Carolyn Stevens
Bachelor of Science (Honours)
Bridget Barnes
Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management with Distinction
Kelly Roy Leeson
Graduate Certificate in Management
Zheng Li
Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Re-Entry)
Lisa Jane Grant-Palairet
Graduate Diploma of Domestic and Family Violence Practice
Adetola Oluwayemisi Adepoju
Charity Mudimu-Mtombo
Master of Advanced Safety Science Practice
Innocent Matiyenga
Master of Asset and Maintenance Management
Kelvin Masocha
Master of Business Management (Marketing)
Zheng Li
Master of Engineering
Shah Sanjar Nafis Ahmad
Master of Information Systems
Amandeep Kaur
Master of Information Technology (Networks and Information Security)
Sudheer Gourisetty
Shukaib Iftikhar
Deokyong Song
Sandeep Kumar Vanam
Master of Project Management
Taivan Bayasgalan
Kinley Dorji
Master of Sustainable Tourism Management
Rhanee Christy Casillano
Master of Teaching (Primary)
Madona Louise Jones
Kirsty Leanne Swindells
Master of Teaching (Primary) with Distinction
Brooke Helen Geary
Melinda Anne Lane
Bryce Anthony Younger
Master of Teaching (Secondary)
Eleanor Grace Ball
Josiah Leslie Drane
Naomi Jehle
Laura Stanfield
Jessica Frances Whybird
Master of Teaching (Secondary) with Distinction
Haylee Louise Hutchings
Doctor of Philosophy
Shah Sanjar Nafis Ahmad
Tage Andersson
Carolyn Rosemary Daniels
Melinda Mae Mann
Umme Mumtahina
Christopher John O'Neill
Abu Shadat Muhammad Sayem
Rolf Jakob Schlagloth