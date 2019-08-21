CQUniversity students graduating Thursday

Graduation Ceremony at CQUniversity. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

About 170 other graduates, from undergraduate and postgraduate courses ranging from accounting and arts to management and midwifery, will cross the CQUniversity stage at 2pm tomorrow to receive their hard-earned parchments.

The Thursday afternoon ceremony will begin with a Welcome to Country by Robert Mann followed by a performance from the Darumbal Waru dancers.

It will conclude with the traditional turning of the tassel ceremony.

Congratulations to all the graduates.

Certificate III in Business

Helena Kaye Kidd

Certificate III in Community Services

Mary-Anne Vergari

Certificate III in Education Support

Colleen Anne West

Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing)

Pamela Jackleen Giersing

Certificate IV in Training and Assessment

Charity Mudimu-Mtombo

Teanna Dell Ramsamy

Diploma of Arts

Nathan Sean O'Connor

Diploma of Business

Nyree Louise Johnson

Diploma of Information and Communication Technology

Shavon Cruz Nand

Diploma of Nursing

Kathryn Louise Baxter

Hayley Amber Coyne

Ebony Jane Evans

Kylie Elizabeth McAlister

Georgia Clair McDonagh

Amy Louise Moore

Hayden James Paterson

Ella Mae Peters

Katie Sherrie Sherwood

Laura Ashleigh Tyson

Cathryn Janette Watson

Kacey Shae Wilson

Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)

Shaye Ann Blanchfield

Joss Thomas Boyton

Ben Fraser Bruce

Axel John Cutts

Joshua Timothy Hinds

Angus Stuart Hughes

Alexander Kinsella

Daniel Patrick Lynch

Chandima Nilusha Kumari Managedara Arachchige

Lachlan James Milner

Andrea Catherine Perna

Christopher Jacob Pitcher

Ameet Manek Raniga

James Matthew Redman

Bradley James Scriha

Kyriah Willacy

Associate Degree of Education

Elaine Le Roux

Associate Degree of Human Services

Marmo Sonny Rhys

Associate Degree of Learning Management

Thomasina Fay Hill

Bachelor of Accounting

Esther Mary Cirson

Anthony Michael Hudson

Anna Jayne Ellen McPhee

Samantha Jane O'Brien

Bachelor of Accounting with Distinction

Breana May Chauntler

Tegan Jansen

Bachelor of Arts

Jessica Maggacis

Bachelor of Arts with Distinction

Taylor Louise Battersby

Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management and Accounting)

Danielle Hill

Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management)

Daniele Marie Barry

Rachelle Jane Kathleen Eastaway

Bachelor of Business (Management)

Cooper Braidyn Diplock

Bachelor of Business (Management) with Distinction

Nicole Louise Seeds

Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resource Management)

Yianni Kondilis

Melinda Peta McGuiness

Jemma Paige Watts

Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resource Management) with Distinction

Rebecca Marie Agius

Bachelor of Business (Management and Marketing)

Tyler John Barnes

Rebekah Grace Collins

Bachelor of Business (Marketing)

Madeline Rose Kovac

Bachelor of Business (Public Relations)

Teanna Dell Ramsamy

Bachelor of Digital Media

Justerina Memije Arriola

Jazmin-Marie Ann Burnham

Christopher Finlay

Bachelor of Digital Media with Distinction

Lauren Rae Gull

Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)

Madison Williams

Bachelor of Education (Secondary)

Josephine Taylor Beutel

Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences

Mitchell Bader Dare

Regina Angela Scott

Bachelor of Hospitality Management

Jing Sun

Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development) with Distinction

Thomas Michael Molloy

Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Application Development) with Distinction

Joel Daniel Smith

Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Network Security)

Patrick Colin Hay

Clinton Reece Stock

Bachelor of Information Technology (Network Security)

Douglas James Lindley

Bachelor of Laws

Alexandra Caitlin Edmonds

Marjorie Foley

Chloe Katri Greening

Zachary Thomas McGrath

Lachlan Graham Robertson

Bachelor of Laws with Distinction

Liana May Pritchard

Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology)

Carly Hebbard

Bachelor of Midwifery (Graduate Entry)

Brooke Louise Barnes

Melissa Cowley

Isabella Bronte Date

Allison Elizabeth Foskett

Bachelor of Midwifery (Graduate Entry) with Distinction

Amber Jae Collins

Jodie-Lee Nowland

Hayden Leonard Wilson

Tara Elise Wilson

Bachelor of Occupational Health and Safety

Jyla Jessaphette Mayor

Bachelor of Paramedic Science

Matthew Aaron Tencza

Bachelor of Professional Communication (Journalism)

Samantha Hughes

Bachelor of Property

Christie Leigh Greenhalgh

Rory Redmond Devereau O'Connor

Kathryn Celia Stickley

Bachelor of Psychological Science

Michael Gregory Cave

Sophie Elizabeth Howard

Bachelor of Science (Analytical and Molecular Science)

Cessil Grace-An Deorico

Bachelor of Science (Applied Biology) with Distinction

Shannon Kyle Crozier

Bachelor of Science (Applied Chemistry) with Distinction

Shae Taylor Marr

Bachelor of Science (Ecology and Conservation Biology) with Distinction

Glen Leslie McMahon

Bachelor of Accounting/ Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management) with Distinction

Georgia May Walker

Bachelor of Accounting/ Bachelor of Business (Management)

Chantelle Lynette Close

Bachelor of Construction Management (Honours)

Timothy David Kross

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil)

Joss Thomas Boyton

Daniel Mark Harris

Joshua Timothy Hinds

Angus Stuart Hughes

Daniel Patrick Lynch

Chandima Nilusha Kumari Managedara Arachchige

Andrea Catherine Perna

Ameet Manek Raniga

James Matthew Redman

Bradley James Scriha

Kyriah Willacy

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical)

Benjamin Michael Aldridge

Shaye Ann Blanchfield

Jaun-Paul Andries Jacobs

Jordan Jun Fei Lau

Lachlan John Millar

John David Surban Robinson

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical)

Ben Fraser Bruce

Axel John Cutts

Nicholas John Hayden

Alexander Kinsella

Lachlan James Milner

Myande Nyirenda

Christopher Jacob Pitcher

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours)

Kelly Carolyn Stevens

Bachelor of Science (Honours)

Bridget Barnes

Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management with Distinction

Kelly Roy Leeson

Graduate Certificate in Management

Zheng Li

Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Re-Entry)

Lisa Jane Grant-Palairet

Graduate Diploma of Domestic and Family Violence Practice

Adetola Oluwayemisi Adepoju

Charity Mudimu-Mtombo

Master of Advanced Safety Science Practice

Innocent Matiyenga

Master of Asset and Maintenance Management

Kelvin Masocha

Master of Business Management (Marketing)

Zheng Li

Master of Engineering

Shah Sanjar Nafis Ahmad

Master of Information Systems

Amandeep Kaur

Master of Information Technology (Networks and Information Security)

Sudheer Gourisetty

Shukaib Iftikhar

Deokyong Song

Sandeep Kumar Vanam

Master of Project Management

Taivan Bayasgalan

Kinley Dorji

Master of Sustainable Tourism Management

Rhanee Christy Casillano

Master of Teaching (Primary)

Madona Louise Jones

Kirsty Leanne Swindells

Master of Teaching (Primary) with Distinction

Brooke Helen Geary

Melinda Anne Lane

Bryce Anthony Younger

Master of Teaching (Secondary)

Eleanor Grace Ball

Josiah Leslie Drane

Naomi Jehle

Laura Stanfield

Jessica Frances Whybird

Master of Teaching (Secondary) with Distinction

Haylee Louise Hutchings

Doctor of Philosophy

Shah Sanjar Nafis Ahmad

Tage Andersson

Carolyn Rosemary Daniels

Melinda Mae Mann

Umme Mumtahina

Christopher John O'Neill

Abu Shadat Muhammad Sayem

Rolf Jakob Schlagloth