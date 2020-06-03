Menu
Professor Nick Klomp
CQUniversity to financially support international students

Zara Gilbert
3rd Jun 2020 11:19 AM
CQUniversity will support up to 200 Queensland-based international students doing it tough through the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to the Queensland Government's International Student Crisis Assistance Package.

From June 3, CQUni international students in Queensland who are experiencing severe financial hardship will be eligible to apply for an emergency one-off payment of $500, provided they can demonstrate their financial situation.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said he was pleased that the Queensland Government had offered the support package.

"CQUniversity has received close to $100,000 from this Queensland Government initiative which will allow us to help around 200 international students," he said.

"Many of our international students have lost part-time work due to COVID-19 and unlike domestic students, they can't access JobKeeper or JobSeeker."

"Some have also been affected by their families' financial situations overseas as a result of the pandemic."

Professor Klomp said international students were a major contributor to the Queensland economy, providing a stream of income to CQUniversity, allowing it to operate in think markets and small towns across Queensland.

"We are proud to attract students from around the world to study with us, and I think it is only fair we support them in tough times," he said.

"These funds will give some much-needed relief to our international students in Queensland."

CQUniversity's Queensland-based international students will be able to apply for the $500 bursaries here.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

