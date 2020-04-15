CQUniversity undertaking ground-breaking COVID-19 research

MACKAY residents are being urged to take part in ground-breaking health research related to COVID-19, the first of its kind in Australia and the world.

The new national survey by CQ University on the health and wellbeing of Australians living through COVID-19 aims to produce data that will be critical to inform future public health policy.

“Community lockdowns, social distancing, self-isolation and/or illness may impact the behaviours that we adopt now and into the future,” CQU survey leader Dr Rob Stanton said.

“To ensure we are able to develop appropriate health education and behaviour interventions in the future, it is important that we understand the impact of this pandemic on the health and health behaviours of Australian adults.

“To this end, this study aims to collect data from Australian adults to investigate what people know and what health-related behaviours people adopt throughout the term of the pandemic.”

CQU is the first university to undertake this specific research in Australia and one of the few in the world.

Two of the researchers are based in Brisbane and Rockhampton respectively.

“So far, only one study from China has been published on psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, showing more than half of respondents rated the psychological impacts as moderate to severe, with one-third experiencing moderate to severe anxiety,” Dr Stanton said.

“Other studies in Australia, Canada, the UK and Germany are examining social isolation and psychological impacts, but few have examined knowledge and implementation of health advice, or health behaviours subsequent to the onset of COVID-19, and none in the Australian context.

“Our study will examine these impacts in the Australian population at multiple timepoints. “The data will be critical to inform public policy about the effectiveness of public health messages and the need for psychological support for people who are either directly or indirectly affected by this global pandemic.”

Dr Stanton said the 20-minute survey includes socio-demographic questions as well as questions about Australians’ health and wellbeing and their understanding of, and participation in, health-related behaviours.

Participate in the survey here.