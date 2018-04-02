CQU's financial turnaround with $21.5m surplus

DEBT free and celebrating 25 years in providing higher education for Central Queenslanders, CQUniversity continues to expand.

The education institution's yearly statement for 2017 shows the Rockhampton campuses still attract the most students compared to CQU's other 24 campuses and centres.

Not only was CQU debt free at the end of 2017, it was operating at a $21.5 million surplus.

Student enrolment numbers by location for CQUniversity. This table was published in the university's 2017 report. CQUniversity

However, the report said Vocational Education and Training revenue continued to decline in 2017 as the Central Queensland VET market experienced a downturn.

Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman said any good university aimed to run with a surplus like the one CQU had at the end of 2017, especially one with a $500 million turnover.

Prof Bowman said it was a far cry from where CQU was seven to eight years ago, operating at a deficit of $10-20 million.

"We worked really hard to turn that around,” he said.

James Cook University in northern Queensland, for comparison, reported a deficit of $4.1 million at the end of 2017. It had operated at a deficit in 2016 and a surplus in 2015.

Student enrolments by gender for CQUniversity at the end of 2017. CQUniversity

Prof Bowman said when he started at CQU about 10 years ago, the university was "doing it tough” and that was when the university brought in its Continual Renewal and Improvement Plan.

"Over the next 10 years, CQUniversity will 'Dare to be Different', through a new strategic approach from 2018,” he said.

"We will dare to be different, drawing on our values of engagement and social innovation, leadership, and being a can-do, open, transparent and inclusive organisation to drive positive change, making a difference to all those we serve in Central Queensland and beyond.”

Prof Bowman said when the university merged with the TAFE in 2014, there was a downturn in the mining sector which resulted in fewer VET students and less revenue over the past three years.

"I think we are starting to see some signs of recovery this year,” he said.

Other successes for CQUniversity in 2017 included more health services for the wider community and opportunities for hands-on student learning provided through a partnership tele-hub centre at Rockhampton Health Clinic.

In a first for CQUniversity and any registered training organisation outside southeast Queensland, veterinary nursing courses were developed for the Rockhampton region, with enrolments to begin at Certificate II level as a pathway to Certificate IV courses.

Enrolment figures by course level for CQUniversity at the end of 2017. CQUniversity

Professor Phil Brown and Dr Talitha Best (School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences) began leading a four-year project funded by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, "Integrating protected cropping systems into high value vegetable value chains in the Pacific and Australia”.

The $1.3 million project is in collaboration with ministries in Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga.

Associate Professor Anjum Naweed (School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences) led a multi-university research team awarded funding from the Australasian Railway Association to investigate and identify accident precursor behaviours.

Ten companies across Australia and New Zealand contributed funding to this project.

A project being undertaken by researchers in the Office of Indigenous Engagement, "Optimising place-based services: building evidence for community-driven impact evaluation”, is seeking to understand the impact of service delivery in Woorabinda.