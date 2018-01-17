CQU's in-demand courses with 'whopping' student numbers

A CAREER helping others has taken a clear lead for new CQUniversity students with more than half being accepted for degrees in health.

CQUniversity has released more than 4000 offers its first main round through Tertiary Admissions Centres with nursing proving to be the most popular course.

More than 800 new students received their acceptance into CQUni's renowned nursing program which has a national footprint.

A whopping 69 per cent of all offers are in CQUni's two health-focused schools: 44 per cent in the School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences, and 25 per cent in the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences.

In an unusual shift for the regional university, offers for distance study were slightly down from last year which Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said showed increased interest in campus study.

There was a 29 per cent increase for on-campus study in Brisbane while Perth saw the biggest increase on 77 per cent.

Prof Bowman congratulated the students who have received offers saying these figures showed a positive sign that regional students were seizing their study opportunities.

"It's testament to the determination of our young people, that they want to stay in regional centres and that they want to have access to the same opportunities that are available to students in larger cities,” he said,

"CQUniversity has rewarded that determination, as we continue to expand our national footprint, and make fresh efforts to ensure students have first-class resources, and both face-to-face and online-supported options for study in our students' local communities.”

Professor Bowman said the popularity of health courses was a particular boon for regional communities.

"Right across our health offerings, students are learning locally, connecting with employers locally, getting on-the-job training locally - and they're very likely to practice locally once they graduate,” he said.

"That pipeline of well-trained professionals is vital for creating healthier communities right across regional Australia.”

Professor Bowman said it was important that aspiring students did their research about their offers.

"Whether it's the practical experience you'll get in the program, or the requirements for attending classes - anyone can call CQUniversity to discuss any queries they have,” he said.

"Even school-leavers who might not have applied for university, or those unhappy with the offer received, still have time to consider or reconsider their options.”

Applicants offered a place at CQUniversity can now respond to their offer by visiting their Tertiary Admission Centre's current applicant online service, and must respond to their offers by Monday, January 22 to secure their main round place.

Further rounds of offers will be released through state-based TACs during February.

Aspiring students should visit cqu.edu.au/study to find out more about programs on offer, or call 13 27 86.