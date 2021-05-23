CQU’s research projects to help wellbeing of disabled

Businessman On Wheelchair, Wheelchair, Disability, Physical Impairment, Office, Accessibility, People, Spine, Close-Up, Indoors, One Person, Business, Businessman, Chair, Injured, Insurance, Occupation, Wheel, 'at' Symbol, Adult, Adults Only, All Shirts, Background, Backgrounds, Body Care, Business Person, Close To, Comfortable, Communication, Computer, Concepts, Concepts & Topics, Corporate

Businessman On Wheelchair, Wheelchair, Disability, Physical Impairment, Office, Accessibility, People, Spine, Close-Up, Indoors, One Person, Business, Businessman, Chair, Injured, Insurance, Occupation, Wheel, 'at' Symbol, Adult, Adults Only, All Shirts, Background, Backgrounds, Body Care, Business Person, Close To, Comfortable, Communication, Computer, Concepts, Concepts & Topics, Corporate

When Central Queensland University lecturer Sasha Job attended a disability expo in Rockhampton, everyone with a mobility limitation told her they could not go to the beach.

Parking spaces are often too far away, wheelchairs aren’t equipped to go over soft sand, and a lack of accessible amenities makes it near impossible for many people with physical disabilities to make it to the water.

Ms Job is now leading research into how to make beaches more accessible to all.

She spoke with and promoted her study to many people who attended Rockhampton’s Disability Expo on Friday, May 21.

“We’re exploring their perceptions of beach access, the benefits, the barriers, the facilitators to access,” Ms Job said.

“What we’re hoping to do with this data is use it to support beach access initiatives but also to use the beach then as a platform to improve their health and wellbeing.”

She said people had told her they had not been to the beach in years because of the barriers affecting people with disabilities.

“A lady was speaking to me about her stroke and when she uses the adaptive facilities down at the beach here, she can't actually use the toilet because she has weakness on one side of her body,” Ms Job said

“The rail is actually on that side of the body, so she cant even get off of the toilet.

“She said, for example, it would be better if there were two rails.”

Another solution is having beach mats that can be rolled over the soft sand for mobility devices to get across.

There are also special wheelchairs available for traversing the beach and entering the water.

“It’s part of our culture, part of our lifestyle, something that we like to do,” she said.

More information about CQU’s accessible beach studies and initiatives can be found here.

Physiotherapy lecturer Vanesa Bochkezanian, who was also at the expo, runs fourth year research projects for her students and they’re currently investigating how sport and stigma affect employability skills.

“The main thing with this data is that we need to understand how being part of a winter sport can really have an influence of how people perceive themselves to have the skills and the competences that someone... being able to employ them will look for,” Dr Bochkezanian said.

Research has found participating in winter sports increases quality of life for people with disabilities, particularly in the physical aspect.

Dr Bochkezanian said funding and accessibility made it hard for them to do winter sports, especially in regional Queensland.

She said these activities could help develop skills that could be transferred to the workforce.

Another issue is the stigma people with disabilities often feel and face.

“We want to find out if that’s a barrier for people with physical disabilities when they’re looking for employment, because sometimes they won’t even apply for jobs because they feel they’re going to be discriminated against.”

She handed out surveys to complete at the Disability Expo, with and aim to find out what people’s needs and priorities are.

“It’s very important for people with disabilities to have a sense of purpose and feeling like they belong by being employed and having meaningful work,” she said.