CQU's Vice Chancellor Bowman explains CQU's funding problem

DAMAGE CONTROL: CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman explains how his University will manage as the worst off university in Australia due to the federal government's funding freeze.

DAMAGE CONTROL: CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman explains how his University will manage as the worst off university in Australia due to the federal government's funding freeze. Chris Ison ROK091117csatellite3

GRAPPLING with the looming threat of the government's funding freeze, CQ University's Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said CQU would remain an inclusive university providing opportunities for everyone.

"Current students are unlikely to notice any impact from this funding freeze,” Professor Bowman said.

"Instead, the freeze will likely impact prospective students as universities may have to cap places. The funding cuts were announced publicly by the Federal Government at the end of last year and over the past six months we have been working with the government and our communities to plan for and manage these cuts and minimise their impact.”

He said while the cuts will have an impact on plans for growth when it comes to infrastructure, courses and services, they wouldn't lead to campus closures or job losses, as base funding wasn't being reduced.

"We will continue to lobby the government to rethink this stance on limiting the growth of regional universities and implore them to put the interests of regional and disadvantaged students first,” he said.

"With such a disparate gap in equality when it comes to regional and metropolitan university participation rates, it seems unfair to penalise the universities that have been working hard to improve this. Despite these cuts, we will continue to work hard to achieve great things for our students and our communities.

This included improving their retention rates, delivering a great student experience, delivering great courses, and driving an engagement and research agenda.