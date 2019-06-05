Cr Belot makes Livingstone council vote on the Galilee

GO GALILEE: Councillor Adam Belot has declared his support for coal mining.

GO GALILEE: Councillor Adam Belot has declared his support for coal mining. Vanessa Jarrett

A BOLD move from Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot has paid off with council voting to move a motion to openly support the Galilee Basin and Adani's Carmichael mine project.

On Tuesday morning at a Livingstone Shire Council meeting, four of the six councillors present voted in favour of a recommendation put forward by Cr Belot which read:

"That in support of our local businesses and broader CQ economy, (LSC) reaffirm the State Government, that it supports in principal, the further development of coal mining in the Galilee Basin, including the Carmichael Adani Project.”

Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton and Cr Jan Kelly did not support the motion.

Cr Belot was among the few hundred who came out in support of the coal industry when Bob Brown's Stop Adani Convoy protested in Emu Park in April.

It was at that moment, he realised the greater community interest was in favour of opening the Galilee up to coal mining.

He said it was time "politics got out of the way” and Government decisions were made based on the mood of the people.

"The will of the people was demonstrated in the recent election,” he said.

Making sure not to "cash in Livingstone's green chips”, he believed due diligence must still be attained for potential projects, including the Carmichael.

"We still need to ensure there is sensible management, positive management, but also a sensible transition to renewables,” Cr Belot said.

The council decision was an "ideal gauge” of the feeling towards the issue on the coast.

Livingstone's neighbouring municipality, Rockhampton Regional Council was a shining example of community support for the resource sector, according to Cr Belot.

"RRC has been very proactive with it's message and support. Livingstone now needs to do the same,” he said.

He held reserved optimism for the State Government following recent pro-mining rhetoric from local MPs Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke.

"Livingstone's area shares much of the geography of the Keppel electorate, so our decision could be used to clarify the stance of (Brittany Lauga's) electorate,” he said.

"It has been encouraging to see the state member get more vocal with proactive dialogue in recent times.”

Construction equipment arrives at the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine Cath Friel

Cr Belot was not concerned about putting constituents off side and he said he was open to the prospect of robust debate.

"I have the highest respect for those within the Livingstone Shire who are opposed to further coal mining and we do have a wonderful proactive environmentally conscientious community, which I consider myself to be a part of,” he said.

"However that is a price that I am prepared to pay, if necessary, to stand up for the small businesses and broader Central Queensland economy, which so many of Livingstone's residents rely on”

The prosperity of the coastal communities were front of mind in his decision to raise the issue with the council.

"When the mines are doing well, Livingstone does well. The coast offers a great lifestyle for those working in the mines and I can see people moving here if these projects go ahead,” he said.

Cr Belot's request for motion was not the only pro-mining item on Tuesday's agenda.

A report was also heard surrounding the Central Queensland Regional Councils' joint recognition of the economic contribution of the resource industry to the Central Queensland region.

It too was taken on board by councillors and Cr Belot said it was the first time he had ever seen two coal mining related items on the agenda.

He hoped the decision would inspire confidence in Adani and other potential investors.