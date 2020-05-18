CR BELOT: ‘Paramount shift’ needed

SOMETHING that could help Livingstone Shire develop its first bushfire management strategy may be hiding in an unexpected spot - The Whitsundays.

Cr Adam Belot will enlighten his colleagues further on Tuesday when the hot topic is raised at the monthly council meeting.

The issue of bushfire mitigation reared its head again last week when long-time Emu Park resident Graham Miller said he was worried that authorities had not learned lessons from the Cobraball bushfire disaster.

Mr Miller, a Rural Fire Brigade member of more than 40 years, has lived at Henry St for more than two decades and he said in that time, he had never seen fire mitigation conducted on Livingstone Shire Council owned-land adjacent to his property.

This land is not the only pocket of land in Livingstone Shire that is causing residents concern. Last November, Brett Geissmann explained how his Lamberton Street home in residential Yeppoon was ­surrounded by council-owned bushland.

He said in the 24 years he had lived there, authorities had never done any form of vegetation management.

Mr Geissmann was very concerned about the level of overgrowth and how close that was to homes in the street, and his fears were elevated by last November’s Cobraball bushfires.

Cr Belot, who, along with Cr Andrea Friend, personally met with Mr Miller at his property last week, has spent a lot of time researching ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I can see the need for a paramount shift in the way that we, Livingstone especially, are managing fires,” Cr Belot said.

“Interestingly, Whitsunday council has an extraordinarily descriptive document that basically comes down to nominating the addresses of blocks of land that are subject to a three to five-year regulated fuel mitigation burn.

“That is extraordinary when you look at Livingstone, which has spent $7 million on a disaster management centre, and yet we don’t have a bushfire management plan.”

Mayor Andy Ireland this week said the council was reviewing its landholdings as it worked towards developing a cohesive bushfire management strategy.

Cr Belot said there were no illusions as to the enormity of the task ahead.

“Unless we, as community leaders who are there now, are prepared to grab this thing by the horns and implement a policy which is radically different to the one we’ve got, we’re going to be in trouble down the track.

“The likes of the Whitsundays have such a policy, and their terrain is fairly similar to ours in terms of the eucalypt forest and the like.

“They use that (policy) to rate and score the potential for bushfires on that landscape.

“That in turn tells them how often to burn.

“Unless Livingstone is prepared to radically change, then we are going to see Cobraball all over again - maybe not this year but certainly in the coming years.”

Cr Ireland said a detailed report on the comprehensive bushfire management strategy would be presented at a future council meeting in the coming months.

He said upon completion of the draft strategy, the council would seek feedback through community and stakeholder consultation.

Crs Belot and Friend intend to raise the issue of fire ­mitigation at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Cr Belot said the pair endorsed the work already being undertaken by the council to develop a bushfire management strategy, but indicated they wanted to see the wheels turn quickly.

“We will be emphasising the urgency in having the policy and strategy presented to council for adoption ASAP, given the next fire season is only months away,” Cr Belot said.