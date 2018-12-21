Cr brings slice of magic to Rocky hospital children's ward

Drew Wickerson and Ja' Tarhmei Anderson with the Hogwarts cakes to Children's Ward at Rockhampton Hospital.

CAKE savant and Rockhampton Region Councillor Drew Wickerson treated the children's ward of Rockhampton Base Hospital to a magical treat just in time for Christmas.

Decked out in his Gryffindor House colours on Friday afternoon, Cr Wickerson handed over a fruit and mud cake replica of Hogwarts, straight off the pages of Harry Potter.

The masterpiece - weighing over 60kg and measuring 1.2m x 1.6m and standing 0.7m high - took a week to construct and had to be transported in separate pieces.

The base was made of plywood, fibreglass and foam created a mountain scape with the Hogwarts Express running around the castle.

"Christmas snuck up on me... I thought it was less about motorbikes and more about giving back and what better place to give back to than the paediatric unit up at the Base hospital,” he said.

"Although the care here is amazing, to spend Christmas in hospital... you'd prefer to be paying with your mates or out under the sprinkler.

"If I can just bring a bit of a smile I think that'd be a job done.

"We had a test run this morning and my junior Harry Potter (Ja'Tarhmei Anderson) who seemed to like it a bit, so I think they'll be pleased with it.”

Cr Wickerson said last month's release of the latest movie in the Harry Potter series; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, inspired the design.

"It's a bit popular at the moment and everyone has been out to see the movie,” he said.

Cr Wickerson said his cakes are getting bigger and bigger with each new project.

After a visit to a local aged care centre on Friday morning, he already had a new order in for his next big project.

"I met Maisie who turns 100 next June so she got in an order for a birthday cake for next year,” he said.

"If you turn 100 you deserve a cake.”