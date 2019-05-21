Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Neil Fisher walks the Frenchville path
Cr Neil Fisher walks the Frenchville path Jann Houley
Council News

Cr Fisher to take two months leave for health reasons

vanessa jarrett
by
21st May 2019 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLOR Neil Fisher has requested leave for two months but may still be seen in official meetings.

A special request was approved in yesterday's council meetings to exempt Cr Fisher from requiring written permission from the CEO to attend meetings while on leave. It was discussed if Cr Fisher was up to coming to meetings he would be allowed. Cr Fisher's leave extends from June 1 to July 31.

Councillor Stephen Schwarten also requested leave from May 21 to June 14. He had a medical certificate to support his request.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford was also approved for leave from next week. Cr Rutherford advised CEO Evan Pardon she had plans to attend the National Gymnastic Championships from Monday May 27 to June 4.

Councillor Ellen Smith was also excused as absent from yesterday's council meeting as she is representing the council at the Pest Animal and Weed Symposium on the Gold Coast, returning this Friday, May 24.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Ports Corp tight-lipped on CEO saga

    premium_icon UPDATE: Ports Corp tight-lipped on CEO saga

    Business Mr O'Sullivan was suspended on full pay since December last year

    O'Rourke calls on State to fix its Adani message

    premium_icon O'Rourke calls on State to fix its Adani message

    Politics "I felt regional Queensland had been dismissed on this issue."

    Hectares of native trees, wildlife destroyed for development

    premium_icon Hectares of native trees, wildlife destroyed for development

    Property Workers advised to stop work by Council as they breached conditions

    Will election result usher in new investor confidence?

    premium_icon Will election result usher in new investor confidence?

    News Lack of investor confidence responsible for low dwelling approvals