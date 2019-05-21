Cr Fisher to take two months leave for health reasons

COUNCILLOR Neil Fisher has requested leave for two months but may still be seen in official meetings.

A special request was approved in yesterday's council meetings to exempt Cr Fisher from requiring written permission from the CEO to attend meetings while on leave. It was discussed if Cr Fisher was up to coming to meetings he would be allowed. Cr Fisher's leave extends from June 1 to July 31.

Councillor Stephen Schwarten also requested leave from May 21 to June 14. He had a medical certificate to support his request.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford was also approved for leave from next week. Cr Rutherford advised CEO Evan Pardon she had plans to attend the National Gymnastic Championships from Monday May 27 to June 4.

Councillor Ellen Smith was also excused as absent from yesterday's council meeting as she is representing the council at the Pest Animal and Weed Symposium on the Gold Coast, returning this Friday, May 24.