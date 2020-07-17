Menu
Rockhampton region Councillor Neil Fisher.
Council News

Cr Neil Fisher shares 2020/21 budget projects for Division 2

Vanessa Jarrett
17th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
THE NEWS of funding secured for Mount Archer is always guaranteed to put a wide smile on Councillor Neil Fisher’s face.

The Rockhampton region Deputy Mayor was proud as punch to announce almost $2 million in the Rockhampton Regional Council 2020/21 budget handed down this week.

Cr Fisher covers Division 2 with the suburbs of Mount Archer, Frenchville, Koongal and Lakes Creek.

This financial year’s budget has allocated $1,844,903 for more stages at Mount Archer, of this $1,447,650 comes from government funding.

The Fraser Park Munda-gudda Discovery Park is estimated to cost $1,231,699.

A new amenities block has $460,000 allocated and a further $153,234 has been put aside for paths.

Funding of $220,500 has also been received this financial year for the Pilbeam Drive Saddle carpark redevelopment.

This comes after the treetop canopy boardwalk and amphitheatre were completed in 2018.

Cr Fisher said it was magnificent to see the funding for “one of those feel good spots in Rockhampton”.

READ HERE: NEXT STAGE OF MT ARCHER DEVELOPMENT REVEALED

READ HERE: MOUNT ARCHER’S NEWEST $400K TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

Residents of Division 2 will also see some funding in infrastructure.

Cr Fisher said while it was not as “high profile” as other projects, it was important to keep the community flowing.

Funding of $1 million has been allocated on improving pumping and infrastructure at the Thozet Road pumping station.

The money will be spent on mechanical electrical and valve renewals.

Cr Fisher said residents would be able to see “noticeable improvements” in their water and water pressure.

A fair chunk of money has also been put aside for the Lakes Creek landfill with $3,866,066, for life extension and remediation works.

There is also $110,750 committed for the Lakes Creek Rd land acquisition and $635,045 for Lakes Creek Rd upgrades.

Cr Fisher is also the portfolio holder for Airport Growth and Development.

Significant funding for the Rockhampton Airport has been secured with nearly $20 million for the master plan.

For the airport terminal stage 1B and stage 2, $12.5 million has been allocated for the airport and $7.35 million for the terminal refurbishment.

Cr Fisher said Rockhampton Airport was one of the key airports in Northern Australia and the upgrades would set it up to grow passenger numbers, future mining FIFO arrangements and international flights with charter planes.

READ HERE: MULTIMILLION AIRPORT MASTER PLAN REVEALED

Speaking to the table at the council meeting on Tuesday, Cr Fisher said it “wasn’t an easy budget” but it “has captured all of what we can do for our community”.

He noted there were some projects council had planned but had to put on the backburner due to the current circumstances.

READ HERE: ROCKY COUNCIL PREPARES FOR GROWING POPULATION IN BUDGET

He also praised Councillor Shane Latcham and Councillor Donna Kirkland who were thrown right in the deep end as new councillors in such unchartered and tough times from their first meeting.

“This budget has been one of the best collaborations I have ever been involved,” he said.

