Cr taking a stand against dangerous drivers: 'Slow down'

SLOW DOWN: Glenda Mather is urging motorists to slow down and respect nearby residents at Rockyview.

SLOW DOWN: Glenda Mather is urging motorists to slow down and respect nearby residents at Rockyview. Allan Reinikka ROK280319ayeppoon

RESIDENTS from quiet areas at Rockyview are fed up with vehicles speeding through their peaceful streets each day.

Trucks and vehicles roaring past the 60km speed limit, dust and noise from road works, and regular truck and excavator movements are impacting the suburb's otherwise quiet life.

Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather said police had previously attended Olive Estate, where they put the fear of the law into lead-foot drivers with a handful of issued speeding tickets.

Ms Mather was approached by two different people from the suburbs, both wanting something done about the potentially dangerous activity and the inconvenience.

Drivers are speeding through streets at Olive Estate at Rockyview. Contributed

"The major roadworks currently being undertaken on the Bruce Highway between Stirling Drive and Angela Road are both necessary and welcoming to cater for increased traffic,” she said.

"The risk of accidents in these hills poses a threat to all estate residents within this area, including Glenlee.

"I realise the works cause all road users to become impatient, but motorists using the residential areas as part of the highway operations must be mindful of their responsibility to both the residents and the speed limit.

"I'm asking all motorists to keep this in mind, and slow down and show respect for the residents.”

Road works and speeding vehicles are disrupting residents at Rockyview. Contributed

Cr Mather urged drivers to pay attention to the speed limits as speeding in the areas is an accident in waiting.

"That was probably a trigger point for upgrading the road. There are dangers on the road with people doing 100km and there being poor visibility,” she said.

Cr Mather said she contacted police again on Wednesday and informed them about the ongoing issue.