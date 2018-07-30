Clive Palmer shut down with single emoji

A TOWNSVILLE councillor who could find herself running against one of Clive Palmer's candidates has hit back with a tongue in cheek response. And it's just one emoji.

Mr Palmer stunned many in the political scene today when without warning he announced a United Australia Party candidate would contest the next local council election in Townsville.

Full details of his announcement and Mayor Jenny Hill's response are here.

But many have remained tight-lipped about the political bombshell except Division 6 Cr Verena Coombe.

On Twitter the councillor released a "statement" about Mr Palmer's plans.

"A statement from Cr Verena Coombe regarding (Palmer's) plans to run for Townsville City Council. (Face With Rolling Eyes Emoji). End of Statement."

A statement from Cr Verena Coombe regarding #clivepalmer plans to run for #townsville City Council....

“🙄”

End of Statement #auspol #qldpol — Verena Louise (@thequeenofbe) July 27, 2018

She looks after Annandale, Douglas, Condon and chairs the Governance and Finance Committee.

Recruitment and consultancy expert Shane Ridley also weighed in writing: "So (Palmer) could end up running the local, state and federal governments in Townsville, as well as the (Yabulu) refinery and the (Port of Townsville). Well played sir."

Mr Palmer has made waves in Townsville in recent months.

During a press conference recently he declared Townsville was Australia's greatest city with the most potential and days later bought a house near The Strand.

He also revealed he had settled a defamation case with Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill.

Mr Palmer has been engaged with discussions with the Port of Townsville to regain use of the facility.

He was rejected by the government after asking for help in dealings with Port of Townsville authorities, which is a state-owned asset.

The government said it would not step in on QNI's behalf as the issue needed to be taken up with the port directly.

Mr Palmer announced he would contest the seat of Herbert in Townsville during the next Federal election.

He vowed to increase spending on his social media campaign which has seen his number of Facebook followers spike to nearly 200,000, largely due to Tim Tam-inspired memes.

He's also flooded the airwaves with advertisements and funded a letterbox drop.