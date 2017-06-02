Crab crawl to the Capricorn Coast to catch crustaceans

IT IS pretty hard to be crabby when you're out crabbing so forget your frustrations nabbing some crustaceans at 2017 ICRAB Classic.

Get out your calendars and red pens to mark a big circle around the dates June 23 and 25, when the second annual ICRAB Classic takes place on the Capricorn Coast - the self appointed 'crabbing capital of the world'.

Proudly presented by Yeppoon Rotary, outgoing Rotary President Danny Moyle said coast locals have taken to the competition like a fish to water with over 100 entrants last year.

"Last years comp went really well, we're pushing to get 150-200 people this year,

"We've got a lot more social media out there this year, email, try get more involved.

Mr Moyle said the competition donated all of the takings, which was $7000, to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

"This year we've got three beneficiaries, the helicopter rescue, the Yeppoon SES and Beyond Blue,” he said.

"The SES was included because of their amazing work down here during Marcia and also they were a tremendous help and support for the inaugural ICRAB Classic last year in terms of traffic control.

"The reason why we included Beyond Blue is because (depression) is having a tremendous impact on society at the moment.

"One of the best cures for mental health is to get out crabbing.”

Rotary hoped to raise $10,000 this year and thanked Livingstone Shire Council for their ongoing financial support.

The grand finale for the ICRAB Classic happens on the June 25th in Yeppoon where Mary street closed off and the area around Coucom's Crab and Fishing Gear store infused with crab related activities.

He said they fill the street with stalls and activities, crab tying, crab eating, crab racing, cooking demonstrations, cast net throwing, jumping castles with the two local cafes putting crab on their menu for the day.

Mr Moyle said approximately 1000 people poured into Mary Street activities last year, and he's hoping to double that number this year.

It's the first weekend of the school holidays and families are encouraged to get involved in this family friendly event.

He said the biggest crab won't win the major prize, it is judged by the closest crab to the mystery weight with the winner taking home a 3m Polycraft boat.

To register and find further information online visit www.icrab.com.au or drop into Coucom's Crabpots on Mary Street, Yeppoon.