'Crack him one': M'boro prison guard punched in face

A PRISONER who punched a guard in the face has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Dylan Jade Clarke was in custody at Maryborough Correctional Centre on March 30 when he was seen by staff trying to conceal something in his pants.

Clarke was asked by a prison officer to be searched in another room.

A fellow inmate yelled at Clarke to, "crack him one".

He was asked again to follow orders but instead punched the officer with a closed fist.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Clarke was in custody for taking a car and dumping it on a vacant block of land.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said Clarke drove the car from a Urangan address on February 26.

Snr Const Edwards said the unlocked car was parked in a driveway when Clarke opened the door and found the keys in the glove-box.

She said he released the handbrake and let the car roll into the middle of the road.

"The car was found after it was reported driving erratically after losing a tyre on Torquay Rd," Snr Const Edwards said.

"It was found on a block of land with extensive damage to the front of the car.

"And the tyre on the front passenger side was missing from its rim."

Police searched the car and found evidence linking to Clarke.

He was arrested and remanded in custody until his court appearance on Thursday.

Clarke pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and serious assault.

He was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail with a parole eligibility date of September 12 and disqualified from driving for five years.