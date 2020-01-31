Crackdown on illegal dumping

Nine drums of toxic waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last October. Photo supplied.

ROCKHAMPTON and Livingstone councils will get State Government funding to help crack down on illegal dumping.

On Friday more than $262,000 was committed in the wake of a recent drums dumping disgrace in wetlands near Yeppoon which outraged the community.

Rockhampton Regional Council will receive $164,894 to employ a new full-time officer to tackle illegal dumping and install new signs and cameras.

It will also get $54,024 to target illegal dumping hotspots by conducting community engagement and awareness raising, installing signage and conducting increased surveillance and compliance activities.

Livingstone Shire Council will get $43,972 for the same purpose.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said nobody wanted to see rubbish dumped illegally in our beautiful environment and this grant would help to prevent that from happening.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government was also providing $1.3 million in funding to 32 councils across Queensland through a dumping hotspot program, to support regional programs that tackle illegal dumping at a local level.

“That includes an additional $97,996 to Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council to help support programs that will target illegal dumping hotspots through community engagement,” she said.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said a total of $5 million would be spent across Queensland to help councils combat illegal dumping.

On January 21, the Department of Environment and Science revealed it had been notified of four 44-gallon drums found dumped in bushland off Iwasaki Road at Yeppoon.

The department is investigating if this incident is related to a dumping event last October where nine drums of leaking waste were discovered in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road, north of Yeppoon.