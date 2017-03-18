CRACKDOWN: Plan to put three-month ban on crabbing

Member for Mirani Jim Pearce is leading the charge on a three-month ban on crab taking.

ALLEGATIONS of commercial fishermen raiding local fishing zones between Mackay and St Lawrence is leading to unrest amongst recreational fisherman within the area, MP Jim Pearce has said.

Now the Member for Mirani is leading the charge on a three-month ban on crab taking.

He said he was "surprised at the level of bad feelings between the recreational and commercial fisherman" and was urging them to work together towards a common sense management process that would be beneficial to both parties.

>> How to tell if your crab is full of meat or mud

"Over the last week I have had three meetings with the amateur fishermen, who have been telling me fish and crab stocks are in decline and are calling for a three-month ban on crab taking.

"Men and women who love to fish are telling me they support a three-month ban on crabbing and for Queensland Boating and Fisheries to crack down on these professionals who are blatantly breaking the rules.

The ban "would give the resource time to recover each year and improve the quality of the crab", Mr Pearce said.

>> DON'T MISS THE LATEST MACKAY FISHING NEWS. Click here and then FOLLOW to get email alerts on the latest news

>> Buying commercial fishing licences cost the state $16m in five years but has it improved the fishing industry?

He said he was most concerned about the allegations of abuse, crab pots being stolen, vandalism and damage being done to vehicles.

"I am told that as many as six additional trawlers are entering local fish zones from the north to south, putting areas along our east coast line under pressure with the significant drawdown on fish and crab stocks," he said.

He claims, "up to 90% of crabbers acting in the interest of sustainable crab numbers are calling for the government to introduce a crab closure between May and August."

Mackay Recreational Fishing Alliance president John Bennett agrees there's a problem, saying a family would be lucky to get one or two crabs from 10 pots now.

"People are not bothering (crabbing) anymore... I don't bother anymore. That what it's come to."

But an annual three-month ban is a band-aid, he says.

Photo: Emily Smith

"I think the crabbing pressure is something that is very common across the state," Mr Bennett said.

"We need to reform on all fisheries. The ALP's green paper that is sitting with government now... that's the reform that Queensland needs. As far as putting a three-month ban on crabbing, well that is a band-aid solution."

Queensland regulations were 'third world' compared to world class-fisheries such as in the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania fisheries.

"We're talking regional quota-managed systems; we are talking vessel monitoring systems; this is where we need to go," he said.

Right now a commercial operator is limited to 50 pots per licence and no catch quota. Crabbers can leave pots in the water even when they are not being worked, and a commercial crabber can work any creek up the east coast.

"At St Helens Bay there are 250 commercial pots in the water 24/7, but they're only worked on favourable tides," Mr Bennett said.

"If pots aren't being worked they should be removed from the water, just like any recreational guy they should take them home."

Bag limits also need to be halved for recreational operators, he said.

Tell us what you think. Email letters to news@dailymercury.com.au or SMS 0409 499 846