SILLY SEASON: At Alex Heads Norwegian Herman Olufsen is gearing up for an Aussie beach Christmas.
Cracker festive season in store for Coast tourism

Sarah Dionysius
26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
THE Coast is gearing up for a cracker festive season, with thousands of holiday-makers expected to flood our shores.

Tourism operators across the region are reporting a 'booking bonanza', with strong demand for accommodation coming up to the December/January peak season. Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford said they would be campaigning hard to bring people from interstate and abroad to our shores this festive season.

"I've spoken to operators from large to small from Noosa to Mooloolaba and Mooloolaba to Caloundra and it is looking like we are going to have a really strong season in terms of tourism numbers," he said.

"Normally people will often leave booking to the last minute but a number of places are already starting to book out."

Mr Latchford said while it was encouraging to see numbers were strong going into December, they had to learn from past mistakes.

"We have made the mistake of going into the December/January period feeling confident and then because we haven't marketed as hard it dropped off by January," he said.

"We will be driving our campaign hard and will be particularly trying to encourage those from down south in Sydney and Melbourne.

 

"A lot of people won't be wanting to make the trek overseas and will be looking for something within Australia and that's where we can be positioned to grab that tourism."

Mr Latchford said if the weather held up and people continued to book out the accommodation then he expected the festive season to be a "cracking one" on the Coast.

While traditional accommodation operators and resorts are notching up bookings, so too are Airbnb hosts.

Airsorted ANZ director Malvina Russo said now was a great time for people to consider renting out their homes for short stays.

"Prices can jump up to 80 per cent over this period and it really is a fantastic time to rent out your property," he said.

"Consumers are still happy because they get somewhere fantastic to stay during peak time and hosts are excited because they see a jump in revenue from their short-term stays."

