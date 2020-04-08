Cracker Rocky cafe opening despite pandemic Business opens in pandemic

Menu
Jessica Noakes at the Crackerjack Cafe
Food & Entertainment

Cracker Rocky cafe opening despite pandemic

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
8th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
A GLOBAL pandemic hasn’t stopped culinary friends Fiona Noakes and Lisa Scantlebury from opening their own cafe in South Rockhampton.

The pair opened the doors to Crackerjack Cafe on Wandal Rd on Monday.

The cafe idea was formed out of their friendship and a shared love of cooking.

Plans for the business began in February before COVID-19 was on the rise and with the equipment already ordered, a premises leased and food waiting, they forged ahead.

The original menu included a wide range of entirely homemade items from decadent patty cakes, cheesecakes, slices and biscuits as well as a hot display cabinet brimming with homemade savoury items from corned beef fritters to savoury buns, homemade chiko rolls and spring rolls and made to order burgers including beef, southern fried chicken and the specialty in-house smoked, pulled pork burger.

Addressing the current restrictions of no dine in meals, the menu was tweaked to be more takeaway friendly.

They are now offering an array of home-cooked, ready to reheat meals from chicken noodle stirfrys, pasta dishes, spaghetti bolognaise, honey sesame chicken, fried rice and beef stroganoff among many others.

Coffee is also a key item, with, Capricorn Coast Coffee beans used.

The Crackerjack Cafe in Wandal
The Crackerjack Cafe in Wandal

Between the two of them, they have years of experience cooking, including Fiona’s five years of involvement with The Smokin’ Yak.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin on their second day , Fiona said they’d had a ­constant stream of customers.

“It has gone better than we expected and we have had some good feedback,” she said.

“There is a big support for locals supporting locals and that is working in our favour.

“We will try and ride this out, get some loyal customers and see how we go.”

