Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rondel Whiskey at CQLX today.
Rondel Whiskey at CQLX today.
Rural

‘Cracking result’: Bull sells for $160,000 at CQLX

Timothy Cox
15th Sep 2020 2:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE bidders spent $160,000 on a bull at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange today.

Rondel Whiskey, previously owned by Rondel Droughtmasters, will now go to High Country Droughtmasters, Nindethana Droughtmasters, and Glenlands Droughtmasters.

The 21-month old bull, weighing 836kg, was sold by Savage Barker Backhouse at the Droughtmaster National Bull Sale in Gracemere.

Rondel Whiskey's statistics. Picture: Facebook.
Rondel Whiskey's statistics. Picture: Facebook.

The sale is just short of the $180,000 breed record.

CQLX congratulated the new owners on Facebook, calling it “an absolute cracking result”.

More to come.

bull sale cqlx cattle sale droughtmaster cattle
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can meet Brisbane Heat mascots this afternoon

        Premium Content Where you can meet Brisbane Heat mascots this afternoon

        News You can also have a photo with the WBBL trophy.

        • 15th Sep 2020 3:26 PM
        CQ Bishop’s controversial comments over child sex abuse laws

        Premium Content CQ Bishop’s controversial comments over child sex abuse laws

        Religion & Spirituality A lawyer has rejected the Bishop’s comments and questioned why a priest should be...

        • 15th Sep 2020 3:12 PM
        CAPTURED: 200+ photos of weekend sport action in CQ

        Premium Content CAPTURED: 200+ photos of weekend sport action in CQ

        Sport With the Queensland schoolboys championships playing this week, hockey dominated...

        Simple mistake proves huge cost to Rocky CBD business

        Premium Content Simple mistake proves huge cost to Rocky CBD business

        Crime Business owner pays the ultimate price after easy mistake leads to devastating...