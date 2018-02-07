Menu
Cracks in Rockhampton's Yeppen bridge raise concern

YEPPEN BRIDGE: Concerns have been raised about the 1.6km Yeppen South bridge. Photo File.
Sean Fox
by

A MEMBER of the public has raised concerns about the Yeppen South bridge in Rockhampton.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he had worked on the project for about six months and said there were cracks in the girders.

"Of those 180 girders, virtually every one has got cracks at both ends on both sides where the hard concrete part meets where the voids are," he said.

"Since then, I've actually taken a bit of notice of them.

"If you actually go and have a look, there is calcium coming out of some of the cracks, rust marks coming because the steel that's actually in behind that concrete where the cracks is starting to get air to it.

"I believe the steel actually just rusts and expands and cracks the concrete."

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson addressed the man's concerns on Monday afternoon.

"We are aware of minor cracking on the concrete girders, which support the Yeppen South bridges," a spokesperson said.

"The cracks identified are on the surface only, and form part of the expected girder flexing following the installation of the deck.

"The surface cracks have been patched after post-tension release, following manufacture of the girders in the casting yard" and "a waterproof deck above the girders has also been installed.

The spokesperson said "we regularly check our bridge components as part of our maintenance and monitoring program.

"Following the post-flood inspection of the Yeppen South Bridge in April 2017, no issues were identified."

Topics:  community department of transport and main roads rockhampton yeppen south project

