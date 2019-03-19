Menu
IN STITCHES: Embroiderers Lorraine Thornton and Jenny McWhinney. Ms McWhinney will conduct the first two-day workshop from the RADF funding.
News

Craft club stitches up funding to bring tutors to Rocky

19th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
THE CQ Embroidery Circle was successful in obtaining funding to bring tutors into Rockhampton over the next five months.

The first two-day workshop will be conducted by Jenny McWhinney, a self-taught artist who has always had a passion for creating beautiful things, whether it be drawing, painting, stitching or sewing.

Her work is predominantly influenced by nature as she creates her artistic reflections of many different animals.

Jenny specialises in embroidery portraits that not only capture a physical likeness, but the essence of each creature's spirit and personality.

Her early needlework projects involved simple stitches, "colouring in” with threads the creatures she had drawn. Jenny has written two books; firstly, a self-illustrated book titled Thread Painting, Bunnies in My Garden featuring 12 of her much-loved rabbit designs. Her most recent book, which she self-published, was The Redwork Circus - a departure from thread painting, exploring contemporary redwork for the modern quilter.

These workshops are being held at Talbot Estate and funded through the Regional Arts Development Fund, which is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

