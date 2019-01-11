Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences
Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences
Crime

Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences

11th Jan 2019 12:05 PM

Actor Craig McLachlan has been charged with assault and sex offences.

Victoria Police said a 53-year-old NSW man had been charged on one count of common law assault, eight counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

He was charged on summons to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on February 8.

McLachlan, who won the Gold Logie in 1990 as the most popular personality on Australian TV, become a household name after first appearing in the TV show Neighbours.

He went on to star in Home & Away and the Australian production of The Rocky Horror Show as Frank-N-Furter, for which he won the Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical.

More recently he has appeared on the ABC TV show The Doctor Black Mysteries.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
craig mclachlan criminal charges sex offences

Top Stories

    What's happening with Aldi in North Rockhampton?

    premium_icon What's happening with Aldi in North Rockhampton?

    Business The legal dispute with Stockland was withdrawn in March 2017 following court intervention

    • 11th Jan 2019 11:57 AM
    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland

    Pauline Hanson takes credit for Liberal 'apprentice bonanza'

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson takes credit for Liberal 'apprentice bonanza'

    Politics Coalition's apprentice policy may have been a One Nation idea

    Miner seeking $1.35m over conveyor maintenance accident

    premium_icon Miner seeking $1.35m over conveyor maintenance accident

    Crime He was removing an unserviceable roller from a conveyor

    Local Partners