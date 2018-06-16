Mr Incredible’s baffling run-ins with mini fans

CRAIG T. Nelson had pretty much given up on an Incredibles sequel.

The veteran US actor, who won an Emmy for his role in the long-running '90s sitcom Coach, had the biggest box office hit of his long and varied career voicing the main character Mr Incredible in Pixar's 2004 superhero hit, which made more than $800 million at the box office and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Despite the original's cliffhanger ending - with a new villain arriving on the scene just as the final credits rolled - the years passed and even after successful new entries into other Pixar properties such as Toy Story, Cars and Finding Nemo, no word came on the further adventures of Mr Incredible, his wife Elastigirl and children Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack.

LEIGH PAATSCH: SUPERHERO SEQUEL WORTH THE WAIT

NEW TOY STORY FINALLY GETS A RELEASE DATE

SEQUEL SEASON: BIG BLOCKBUSTERS BACK FOR MORE

"I gave up," admits Nelson, ahead of this week's release of the eagerly anticipated and long-awaited Incredibles 2.

"I said 'no way is this happening' so I was off doing other things. I'd get asked all the time but I couldn't really give a reason, it was just like 'no they are not going to do it'."

This was despite the original being regularly named among the best of the groundbreaking animation studio's offerings and Nelson often being recognised by junior fans - partially at least.

The 74-year-old actor says children often pick up on his distinctive voice, but then get baffled by the fact that he looks nothing like his square-jawed, broad-chested animated alter-ego.

The Parr family — aka The Incredibles — Mr Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Dash (Huck Milner), Violet (Sarah Vowell) and baby Jack-Jack.

"It's pretty embarrassing," he says, with a laugh.

"You have to stand there and try to prove you are Mr Incredible and after a while that's fruitless. I mean what are you going to do? You don't look like him. The suit no longer fits me."

The first film told the story of the Parr family, former heroes forced underground into workaday, suburban, family lives when the so-called "supers" are outlawed. After teaching their children to hide away their burgeoning powers, Nelson's Mr Incredible is lured back into action to combat a dangerous new villain, followed by the rest of the family.

At the time, superhero films were still something of a rarity - then came the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has changed the movie landscape, releasing an average of two films a year for the past decade and smashing box office records.

The success of the MCU, not to mention its DC Comics counterpart, a trilogy of Batman films, an ongoing X-Men franchise, and assorted other superheroes, raised the stakes for director Brad Bird, but also made sure he played to the emotional, family unit strengths that made the first film universally beloved by audiences and critics alike.

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Brad Bird, and Samuel L. Jackson at the world premiere of Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2 in LA this month. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

"It's extraordinary to think that after 14 years with this glut of superhero movies out there, what were they going to do, what was Brad going to come up with that was going to compete with them and also be better than the first one?," says Nelson.

"That's kind of a double whammy. And he was able to come up with a story that works on a lot of different levels. There is a lot of film in this one - it's very cinematic, it's huge. And yet at the same time it spends a lot of time with the family so it's also a very internal, small portrait of this little group that's trying to survive while the mum is gone. So they do this stuff really well, they know what they are doing."

Somewhat presciently, given the script was developed years ago, well before the Time's Up movement currently sweeping Hollywood, Bird had always intended Holly Hunt's Elastigirl and other female characters to be very much to the fore in Incredibles 2.

This time, it's the matriarch of the Parr household who's on the trail of a cyber-villain, leaving Mr Incredible home to deal with his son's maths homework, daughter's boy problems and baby Jack-Jack's developing and wildly unpredictable powers.

"This film was so much fun for me because here's this guy with a big heart but he doesn't really know his kids all that well," says Nelson.

"So they are revealed to him and they are also revealed to us and it gives a lot more insight into who Bob is and the heart this man has for his family."

Mr Incredible finds himself literally holding the baby in Incredibles 2/

The alpha male ego of Mr Incredible is bruised as he's initially told his super services are no longer required and is literally left holding the baby. Nelson says his character's bewilderment is reflected by many men, particularly from older generations, who are still struggling to balance what they perceive to be their role as breadwinners with modern society and gender roles.

"What is modern masculinity?," he muses. "Most of us are confused and have been for a long time about that role. We're just guys and we're plodding through and that's what we do. There are a lot of names being thrown around out there, but it's that old thing of sticks and stones …"

Nelson, now a grandfather and a great-grand-father, says he had no such parenting problems - as a mostly unemployed actor and stand-up comedian and actor coming up in the 1960s and 1970s, he had plenty of time to spend with his three children.

"I experienced it from the standpoint of being an out-of-work actor and my wife had to work," he says. "So I stayed at home and raised the kids and took them to school. I don't know how good I was at it - I don't think I was very good at all but I tried. And that's what we did."

But for now he gets to revel in the status of being one of the world's coolest great-grandfathers as the glowing reviews of Incredibles 2 start to roll in and with it the inevitable avalanche of merchandise, some of which has landed very close to home.

"One of my great-grandkids, Landon, just turned two and his whole room is a homage to Pixar," Nelson says with a laugh. "And now it's all Incredibles stuff - it's amazing. So I can hardly wait for him to watch the movie and be sitting next to him. It will be so much fun. And the other two, I hope I get the chance to do the same thing. My grandkids are older now, so they all know and they recognise it, but for the great-grandkids, it's going to be a treat."

Incredibles 2 is now showing.