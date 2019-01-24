Infection would have floored most but not Barty

Ash Barty stretches for a wide ball in her quarter-final clash. Picture: Michael Klein

COACH Craig Tyzzer has hailed Ash Barty's performances throughout the Australian summer as outstanding, revealing the Queenslander's preparation was impacted by severe infection.

With Barty resting and relaxing at home before the Fed Cup tie against the US next month, Tyzzer lauded Barty's efforts to achieve a provisional career-high ranking of No. 14.

"Ash did a pretty good job right through January," Tyzzer said.

"She had her wisdom tooth out and she had a severe infection after that which cost her a week in the preparation.

"The fact Ash was able to do so well despite that was outstanding.

"Ash hasn't stood still at any stage. She's looking to improve the whole time and we saw through January how those results stood up."

Barty beat Wimbledon and French Open winner Garbine Muguruza and France's Alize Cornet at the Hopman Cup.

She followed that by marching to the Sydney International final, falling to Czech star Petra Kvitova - the same player who ended her Melbourne Park quest in the quarters.

Ash Barty’s Australian Open campaign ended at the hands of Petra Kvitova.

"We won't leave any stone unturned to get better," Tyzzer said.

Barty said her summer had been "amazingly positive" but "it's nice to be home and to celebrate".

"I couldn't ask for anymore from the Australian summer," Barty said.

"We've set a goal this year to go deep into a slam and we've been able to do that at the first opportunity.

"We want to develop into a complete player and to keep chipping away.

"I've learned a lot not over the last two weeks but the last 18 months.

Coach Craig Tyzzer oversees one of Ash Barty’s training sessions.

"I've learned to accept and to embrace the occasion."

Barty will continue to play grand slam doubles after withdrawing at the Open as a precaution against injury.

Asked if she had a tip for the Open title, she laughed and revealed she wouldn't be watching singles matches: "Being honest, (I'll watch) probably none at all.

"I watched Sam (Stosur) in the doubles last night. I'll be taking this time to chill out."