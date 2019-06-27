Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

Jodie Callcott
by
27th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK driver who parked his car on a suburban footpath with the engine still running has copped a massive fine in court.

Police were called to an Eli Waters address and found Trevor Eric Katt, 32, sitting in the car with the headlights and reverse lights on.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the Craignish man was more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit at the time.

Katt pleaded guilty to drink driving and was convicted and fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

drunk driver dui fccourt fccrime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd

    premium_icon UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd

    Breaking Vehicle left the road, rolled a number of times and struck a tree

    Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    premium_icon Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    News The CFMEU has issued a statement following the death of a miner.

    Capras' star player announced as latest NRL export

    premium_icon Capras' star player announced as latest NRL export

    News CQ team's 'shining light' leaves Rocky for NRL team

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:23 PM
    Birdman 'chat-ty' about CQ's 'untapped' ecotourism potential

    premium_icon Birdman 'chat-ty' about CQ's 'untapped' ecotourism potential

    News Industrial and aquaculture developments threaten drawcard's habitat

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:32 PM